Ketel Marte Extension Increases Diamondbacks' Flexibility in 2025
The Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte have agreed to a contract extension for the third time. The new extension, which starts in the 2025 season, adds three more years of control for a total of $64 million. That means Marte is now under contract through the 2030 season, plus a player option for the 2031 season.
"I feel like it's a good deal for both sides," said Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen on the Dbacks.TV broadcast Wednesday night. "We're looking to build and put a core group of players together that the fans, the community, and the team can rally behind."
The deal marks Arizona's fourth extension of 2025 and the seventh since the 2022 season, a clear sign they are going all-in with this current core of players. The players they've extended through the 2029 season include Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Justin Martinez, Brandon Pfaadt, and Marte.
There certainly wasn't any extra urgency to get a deal done, as there were three years left on the deal. However, Hazen felt the timing was important to get that extension done in the best window of opportunity. Had Marte had a 2025 campaign similar to 2024, when he finished third in the National League Most Valuable Player race, the cost to get a deal done would have been much higher.
"Sometimes with your best players, these elite players, you want to try to get consistency and continuity on your team, you have to take some risks in that regard," Hazen said.
The risks associated with another extension mean they will likely be paying Marte a hefty sum during his decline phase to ensure they get the rest of his prime. He's now under contract through his age-36 season, and he'll make $64 million between 34-36, typically the age when a hitter declines.
But by getting the extension done now instead of later, there are clear benefits that will help the team this season.
Under his 2022 extension, Marte was set to make at least $36.2 million between 2025 and 2026. In the new deal, he'll earn $14 and $15 million in the first two years. That gives the Diamondbacks more payroll flexibility over the next two seasons, even if Marte remains one of the leaders in the MVP race over the next two seasons.
Arizona's current contention window is over the next two seasons. They have four key players reaching free agency after the season in Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suárez, and Josh Naylor. Co-ace Corbin Burnes can also opt out of his deal after 2026, meaning the next two years are their best chance to win a championship.
It figures to be another strong year in the NL, especially in the West. The top four teams have combined for a 24-3 record in the first week of the season. Since Arizona is expected to be one of the top contenders for a National League Wild Card spot, the added flexibility allows them to be more aggressive at the trade deadline.
In a playoff chase that is expected to be very close, one big addition could make all the difference.
The other major concern will be how his second base defense will age. Hazen believes Marte could play second through the length of the contract if necessary, but also acknowledged that's an issue to address well into the future.
The Diamondbacks have prospects Tommy Troy (No. 8) and Demetrio Crisantes (No. 5) coming up the farm system at the position. Neither prospect projects to push Marte off second base before the 2027 season. Troy will begin the season with Double-A Amarillo and Crisantes with High-A Hillsboro.
As the Diamondbacks continue to build a championship contender, they have their star player locked up for the foreseeable future. Marte is set to become the longest-tenured player in franchise history, entering his ninth season in 2025. The only question will be which franchise records are within sight for the 31-year-old and if his No. 4 will be retired when his career ends.