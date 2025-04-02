Diamondbacks Sign Ketel Marte to Contract Extension
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially signed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte to a lucrative contract extension. News of a potential deal was first reported by Mike Rodriguez and confirmed by John Gambadoro.
According to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Steve Gilbert and AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the deal is now done.
Marte had already been under contract through 2027, but the restructured deal will add two more years and a player option worth $11.5 million for the 2031 season. In total, the contract is for six years plus the option, worth $116.5 million, $64 million of which is new money.
The deal also includes $46 million in deferred money and escalators that could drive the total number up to $149.5 million.
There is also a five-team no-trade clause, however, beginning in 2026, Marte will retain 10-and-5 rights, which would allow him to veto any trade. MLB glossary describes 10-and-5 as follows:
"Players who have accrued 10 years of Major League service time and spent the past five consecutive years with the same team are awarded 10-and-5 rights. Under these circumstances, a player can veto any trade scenario that is proposed."
Marte has been an undeniable force for the Diamondbacks in his nine-year tenure in the desert. Despite being 31 years old, the switch-hitting star has enjoyed some of his greatest career success in recent years.
In 2023, he led the Diamondbacks through a Postseason gauntlet, deservedly winning NLCS MVP as Arizona marched to a pennant victory and their first World Series appearance since 2001.
Marte ran back his excellence in 2024, with a .292/.372/.560, slash and 36 homers while knocking in 95 runs. He won the NL second base Silver Slugger award, started and led off the 2024 All-Star game for his manager, Torey Lovullo, and placed third in MVP voting behind only Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor.
If not for a late-season ankle injury, he might have had a case to win it with his 6.55 average WAR and exceptional defense at second base.
Marte emerged as the driving force of an MLB-leading offense in 2024 and doesn't appear to be slowing down as he ages. Marte's newly restructured deal could allow him to retire as a member of the Diamondbacks.
So far in 2025, he's hitting .273/.385/.364 with five runs scored. He has yet to homer, but it feels as if that might not be far off.
Arizona continues to lock up its franchise players. Though Marte is certainly the oldest member of the club to sign an extension this season, he joins Justin Martinez, Brandon Pfaadt, and Geraldo Perdomo in locking in his future in the desert.