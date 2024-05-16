Looking Ahead to Pitching Matchups for D-backs and Tigers this Weekend
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Detroit Tigers for a three game set this weekend at Chase Field. Last year the two teams played at Comerica Park where the D-backs swept the Tigers in three straight from June 9-11.
The Tigers have a 21-22 record, one fewer loss than the 21-23 Diamondbacks. Detroit got off to a hot start winning their first five games of the year but are 16-22 since and have lost three of their last four. They were shut out in their last two games by the Marlins, losing 2-0 and 1-0.
The D-backs are coming off a 2-1 series victory against the Cincinnati Reds. They've pulled back from the brink after a 14-20 start by going 7-3 in their last 10 games. That stretch includes going 5-1 against the Reds.
Detroit has one of the best pitching staffs in MLB this year and have allowed just 3.88 runs per game, which is the 10th fewest. Their 3.33 staff ERA is the 6th lowest in MLB. But their offense has scored just 3.91 R/G, which ranks 22nd, and their league/park adjusted team OPS+ of 86 ranks 27th.
Accordingly Detroit has played more one run games (17) than any team in MLB. They have an 8-9 record in such contests.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.89 R/G, which ranks 5th best in MLB. That is a bit misleading however. They scored 70 runs in just five of their 44 games. In their other 39 games they've scored just 3.7 runs per game.
The D-backs are 8-5 in one run games, reversing an early season trend where they lost their first three one run games.
Pitching Matchups
Friday, May 17th, 6:40 P.M MST
Tarik Skubal, LHP: 5-0, 2.02 ERA, 2.01 FIP in 49 IP. Skubal is one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young, behind Seth Lugo of the Royals at the moment. Coming back from Flexor tendon surgery he was terrific upon returning in the second half last year, going 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA in 15 starts.
Fully healthy, Skubal has been near untouchable this year. He has 60 strikeouts against just eight walks and leads the American League with a 0.857 WHIP and 2.01 FIP.
He throws a Four Seam and Sinker, both averaging over 96 MPH. He features a devastating changeup with a 48% WHIFF rate. He mixes in a hard slider at 88 MPH for good measure. Skubal is the total package and the D-backs will have their hands full.
Ryne Nelson, RHP: 2-2, 5.33 ERA, 4.37 FIP in 25.1 IP. Nelson has made two starts since coming off the disabled list due to an elbow contusion. In those two games he's thrown 9.2 innings and given up 18 hits, including two homers. He's only walked one batter however while striking out six.
Nelson worked to develop a harder slider during spring training. Statcast is classifying the pitch as a cutter however. Whatever it's called, the velocity on the pitch has increased from 85.6 to 91.1, but the results are just not there. Hitters are raking to the tune of a .346 BA and .462 slugging on the cutter.
Saturday, May 18th, 5:10 P.M. MST
Jack Flaherty, RHP: 0-3, 3.88 ERA, 2.94 FIP in 48.2 IP. Flaherty has pitched into some hard luck this year. He leads MLB with a 10.50 Strikeout to walk ratio and his FIP is almost a run lower than his ERA. He's also received a miniscule 2.92 runs per 27 outs of support from his offense. He's much better than his record.
Zac Gallen, RHP 5-2: 2.86 ERA, 3.56 FIP in 44 IP. Gallen continues to be the ace of the Diamondbacks staff. He came up big in his last outing, holding the powerful Orioles offense to just two runs in six innings.
Sunday, May 19th, 1:10 P.M.
Matt Manning, RHP: 0-1, 4.37 ERA, 4.08 FIP in 22.2 IP. Manning will be making his fifth start of the year, and 50th of his career. He was recalled from Triple-A for the third time this season just prior to his last start on May 13th. He gave up three runs on nine hits and one walk in 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins.
Manning throws a four seam at 93.8 MPH and relies heavily on his sweeper which he uses 34% of the time. He'll also throw a curveball and an occasional splitter against left-hand batters.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP: 2-2, 4.76 ERA , 4.24 FIP in 28.1 IP. It's starting to look like the reduced velocity we saw from Montgomery in spring training and his first few starts is mostly here to stay. His Sinker is 91.6 MPH compared to 93.3 last year
Montgomery recorded a season high seven strikeouts and 17 whiffs in his last outing however. He's gone into the 6th inning or longer in four of his five starts.