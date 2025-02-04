Most Home Runs in a Season in Diamondbacks History
The Arizona Diamondbacks haven't been known for their home run hitters in franchise history, at least not nearly as much as they've been know for contact, pitching, speed, and defense. However, that doesn't mean they haven't had some big boppers in their lineup in the past.
As the Diamondbacks go on the hunt for power to replace the multiple big power threats from their lineup last year such as Joc Pederson, Christian Walker, and Randal Grichuk, here's a look at the top-10 most home runs in a single season.
No. 9 -tied - 1999 Matt Williams - 35
One of the franchise's best players, Williams made his lone D-backs All-Star appearance in 1999. He finished third in MVP voting thanks to hitting .303 with an OPS of .880. His OPS+ was 118 while he drove in 142 runs, had 190 hits, and 37 doubles. It was a terrific season for him. It was worth 4.1 WAR.
No. 9 - tied - 2000 Steve Finley - 35
Perhaps the best center fielder in team history, Finley soared in 2000 as he won a Gold Glove and made the All-Star team. He hit .280 with an OPS of .904 as he slugged .544. He drove in 96 runs with 27 doubles and was worth 3.4 WAR. His OPS+ was 121 as this would prove to be his best season in the desert.
No. 9 - tied - 2019 Eduardo Escobar - 35
The guy with perhaps the best smile in team history, Escobar launched balls out of the park and drove in runs in bunches, but didn't make quite as a big impact as expected. He had just a 111 OPS+ thanks to .831 OPS and just .269 average. He did hit 29 doubles, 10 triples, and drive in 118 runs in what was perhaps the best season of his career.
No. 5 -tied - 2024 Ketel Marte - 36
The third-place finisher in this last season's MVP race, Marte started at second base for the All-Star Game while leading the No.1 offense in baseball. He recorded 23 doubles, seven stolen bases, 95 RBI, and hit .292 with an OPS of .932. His OPS+ was 155 and he did all that in just 136 games. He would've been much higher if he had stayed healthy but he had a terrific season.
No. 5 - tied - 2017 Paul Goldschmidt - 36
One of Goldschmidt's best seasons as he led the D-backs to the playoffs in 2017, he was an All-Star, third-place finisher in MVP voting, Gold Glover, and Silver Slugger. That was thanks to 6.3 WAR, 34 doubles, 120 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and a 142 OPS+.
No. 5 -tied - 2013 Paul Goldschimdt - 36
In what could be one of his best seasons ever, and one that should've won him the MVP after leading the league in many metrics. He hit .302 with an OPS of .952 which led the league along with leading the league in slug at .551.He also led the league in homers and RBI at 125. His OPS+ was 160 which led the league. Plus he had 15 stolen bases, an All-Star, runner-up in MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger.
No. 5 - tied - 2022 Christian Walker - 36
The man who replaced Goldschmidt, Walker had a standout year in 2022 in what was the first of 30+ homer and 100+ RBI seasons. He was worth 5.0 WAR thanks to 25 doubles, 94 RBI, a 125 OPS+, .242 batting average, a .804 OPS, and elite defense. Walker reached his full potential in 2022.
No. 4 - 2005 Troy Glaus - 37
He spent one year at the BOB but he showed off his power. He hit 29 doubles, had 97 RBI, and put up 3.4 WAR at third base. Glaus hit .258 while slugging .522 to put up an OPS of .885. His OPS+ was 126 and he did all this in 149 games.
No. 3 - 1999 Jay Bell - 38
The second player from the 1999 season, Bell showed out at second base with unlimited power. His 4.9 WAR season was propped up from 32 doubles, six triples, 112 RBI, seven stolen bases, and an OPS of .931. He hit .289 while slugging .557. His OPS+ was 131 as he was an All-Star and finished 13th in MVP voting.
No. 2 - 2009 Mark Reynolds - 44
The sheriff unleashed his power all over the country as he slugged .543 and hit .260 for an OPS of .892 and an OPS+ of 127. The 20th-place MVP finisher hit 30 doubles, 102 RBI, and stole 24 bases. However, his free-swinging ways caused him to lead MLB in strikeouts with 223.
No. 1 - 2001 Luis Gonzalez - 57
One had to know that Gonzalez would be No.1. The Home Run Derby champ had perhaps the best hitting season in team history as he led them to the World Series walk-off win. He played in all 162 games and put up 7.9 WAR while hitting .325 and slugging .688. That's good for an OPS of 1.117 with 36 doubles, seven triples, 142 RBI, and a 100 walks to just 83 strikeouts. He was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and finished third in MVP voting.