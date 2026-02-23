Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Spring Training Game vs Guardians

The Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their lineup for the fourth game of their Cactus League season on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians in Goodyear, Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Arizona is 1-2 so far this spring after falling 10-9 to the Colorado Rockies in a back-and-forth game on Sunday.

Monday's lineup features another heavy dose of regular starters and key players. Manager Torey Lovullo is looking to get as many reps as possible for his players who will be departing for the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Arizona's starting pitcher for this game will be right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke. Clarke returned to the D-backs on a one-year reunion deal worth $1.55 million this offseason after a career-best 3.25 ERA in the 2025 season.

The lineup is as follows:

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Monday Lineup vs Guardians

1 - SS Geraldo Perdomo

2 - C Gabriel Moreno

3 - 1B Pavin Smith

4 - DH Luken Baker

5 - CF Jordan Lawlar

6 - 3B Ildemaro Vargas

7 - 2B Tim Tawa

8 - LF Ryan Waldschmidt

9 - RF Oscar Mercado

It comes as little surprise to see both Lawlar and Waldschmidt continuing to get more run in the outfield.

Waldschmidt, Arizona's No. 1 prospect, is expected to get a heavy workload this spring as he fights for a chance to stick on the major league roster. He ripped an RBI double and made a solid defensive play in center field on Sunday,

Lawlar, meanwhile, will continue to work on his outfield defense, coming off an impressive home run off a right-handed breaking ball in his last game.

"You just again make the adjustment, bring it a little bit closer and took... two goods swings in that at-bat. Just missed them, and then made sure I capitalized on the next one when it was over the plate," Lawlar said.

"I think the more you play the game and the more you face various pitches and various pitchers and slots, arm slots, everything, you have to be able to challenge yourself and adjust depending on how you feel and what information you're gaining within the at-bat. So I think I've definitely improved on that."

As always, the results of these spring training games hardly matter. Lovullo is evaluating based on the process of at-bats and the intangible factors, rather than the final score or raw result.