One D-backs Trade Target From Each MLB Team: American League
The Arizona Diamondbacks still have a long offseason ahead. They kicked things off with a bang, trading for Josh Naylor, and signing star pitcher Corbin Burnes to a franchise record deal.
Now the D-backs will turn back to the market to fill their remaining holes. We took a look at what is left to be done HERE.
Nearly every team in baseball has something to offer in a deal. As an exercise, here is one potential Diamondbacks trade target from every American League team.
Seattle Mariners - Andrés Muñoz - Closer
Muñoz is one of baseball's most elite closers. Entering only his age 26 season, the righty fireballer is still under contract through the 2028 season. While attractive, this control also makes him an expensive piece to target.
The Mariners and Diamondbacks have a recent affinity for one another in trade discussions, and the need for Arizona is clear.
Since 2022 Muñoz has a 2.49 ERA in 173.1 IP with a 151 ERA+. In that time he has also collected 39 saves, 22 of which came in 2024.
Texas Rangers - Josh H. Smith - Utility
Smith, a utility man, is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024. With Texas, he hit to a 110 OPS+ and accrued 3.2 WAR.
An everyday player last season, Smith will likely be relegated to a bench piece in 2025. The Diamondbacks could attempt to swing a trade for Smith but the price for his infield/outfield versatility could be high.
Los Angeles Angels - Luis Rengifo - IF
Rengifo was an option for the Diamondbacks at the 2024 trade deadline before going down with injury. Currently lined up to be the Angels second baseman, he is coming off consecutive excellent seasons in Los Angeles.
As a 1 year rental, Rengifo's price would not be outragously high, however it still seems as if the Angels are attempting to field a competetive team in 2025 which would make a return difficult.
Houston Astros - Ryan Pressly - Closer
Pressly has been the source of much trade discussion this winter. In the last year of his contract, the veteran closer will earn $14 million during the 2025 season.
In 12 seasons in the big leagues, the right-hander has a 3.27 ERA with 112 saves.
Pressly has seen some decline from his normally elite numbers over the last three seasons. His ERA has risen steadily from a 2.25 in 2021 to a 3.49 in 2024. Even so, he is coming off his 7th straight year with an ERA+ above 114.
Athletics - Mason Miller - Closer
Mason Miller is coming off a breakout campaign with the formerly Oakland Athletics. In his first full season in MLB, and first year as a closer, he pitched to a 2.49 ERA in 65 IP but was even better than the statline shows.
The flamethrowing right-hander collected 28 saves in 2024 and ended up with 2.3 WAR.
The Athletics will place a hefty price on Miller, and may not even want to move him at all. The Diamondbacks still hold Justin Martinez who looks to be the future of Arizona's closer role, so a true fit isn't there.
Minnesota Twins - Jhoan Duran - Closer
Duran is a former Diamondback who was dealt to Minnesota in the Eduardo Escobar trade.
While his 2024 ERA of 3.64 isn't quite the elite figure that the D-backs would be paying for, the underlying numbers paint the picture of the closer Duran was in 2022 and 2023.
A 2.85 FIP shows some bad luck swinging his way, as well an a phenomenal 60.9% ground ball rate, paired with 10.9 K/9 still proves his ability to get outs at an elite level.
But with three seasons remaining until free agency, it would take a large package to motivate Minnesota to move off their closer.
Cleveland Guardians - Hunter Gaddis - Reliever
Gaddis is one of the Guardians' many elite young bullpen arms and is one that would fit well with the Diamondbacks.
Only in his second full stint in the majors, the righty reliever is coming off an excellent 2024, pitching to a 1.57 ERA in 74.2 IP. The Diamondbacks have a newfound excess in starting pitching that could be utilized to find a trade fit, as well as some outfield pieces that may interest the Guardians.
Gaddis' FIP does point to some potential regression, with a 2.82 in 2024, but this number would still rank him among the most elite arms in the D-backs' bullpen.
Detroit Tigers - Spencer Torkelson - First Baseman
Torkelson has struggled mightily in the major leagues after being selected with the #1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft. He bounced between the majors and minors repeatedly in 2024 and found himself with an 89 OPS+.
Torkelson is still in pre-arbitration, meaning that even with Torkelson's underperformance in the majors that the Tigers could be hesitant to move off the young infielder.
Kansas City Royals - Hunter Harvey - Reliever
Harvey was acquired by the Royals in 2024 from the Nationals. After a decent first half, putting up a 4.20 ERA in 45 IP, things fell apart in Kansas City.
The righty reliever pitched in only 6 games in the second half, before being placed on the Injured List with back tightness. This ended his season.
Harvey isn't a perfect fit with Arizona, but he is extra pitching depth for a bullpen that needs to improve in high and low-leverage situations.
Chicago White Sox - Luis Robert Jr. - OF
The White Sox have very little to offer in trades, coming off a historic 121 loss season in 2024. The only name that sticks out as an outlier is outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
While he doesn't fill a real need for the Diamondbacks, who already have a crowded outfield, he is the best player on the team. A trade involving Alek Thomas or Jake McCarthy would be the only feasible way of making a deal here close.
Boston Red Sox - Rod Refsnyder - OF/DH
Refsnyder is coming off of a great season at the plate. In 93 games he hit 11 home runs, and collected a 129 OPS+. His downfall though was his defense.
In his limited appearances the righty outfielder found himself with -5 Fielding Run Value and -4 Defensive Runs Saved. For most teams this raises a bright red flag, but the Diamondbacks with a crowded outfield are looking primarily for a right handed DH to pair with Pavin Smith.
Refsnyder is in the final year of his contract and will make $2.1 million in 2025.
Toronto Blue Jays - Ernie Clement - Utility
Clement is the Blue Jays' primary utility man but is projected to fill in as their third baseman unless any moves are made.
After only fielding a 94 wRc+ in 2024 in 139 games the Diamondbacks would primarily target him for his defensive versatility. They require a utility man and Clement is experienced across the infield.
Even though his overall offensive numbers weren't great with Toronto last year he hit 12 Home Runs and only struck out 9.1% of the time, making him a solid backup to the D-backs' regular infield.
Baltimore Orioles - Ryan Mountcastle - First Base/DH
Ryan Mountcastle was primarily speculated upon for Arizona earlier this winter before the team traded for Josh Naylor.
Mountcastle is entering his age 28 season and will become a free agent after 2026. He brings a solidly above-average power bat and will strongly benefit from leaving Camden Yards where he lost out on significant power due to ballpark construction.
He has never had a wRc+ below 100, and is coming off a season where he belted 13 home runs in 124 games with Baltimore.
New York Yankees - Mark Leiter Jr. - Reliever
The Yankees are another team which holds very few trade possibilities with the Diamondbacks. Leiter, though, is part of a strong New York bullpen and could be an asset for Arizona.
In 58 innings between the Cubs and Yankees in 2024 he put up a 4.50 ERA and struck out 13.34 batters per 9 innings. His 3.29 FIP also suggests a strong rebound possibility in 2025.
Tampa Bay Rays - Jose Caballero - Utility
Caballero perfectly fits the Diamondbacks' chaotic mentality. He is an excellent baserunning, with 44 stolen bases in 2024, but isn't much of an offensive player.
His main role with Arizona would be as a utility option and a pinch runner. In only his second MLB season at age 28, he hit to only an 80 OPS+ with Tampa, but split 139 games between shortstop, second base and third base.