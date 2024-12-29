Where Will the Diamondbacks Turn Next After Signing Corbin Burnes?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially kicked off their offseason with two blockbuster moves.
The first move of the winter came in a trade for slugging first baseman Josh Naylor. The lefty is a clear replacement for Christian Walker, who hits for significant power, and can fill in the middle of the D-backs' order. In exchange Cleveland recieved Slade Cecconi.
On Friday evening at nearly midnight, Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen decided to flex his metaphorical muscles by making the most unexpected deal of the offseason. While most D-backs fans were sound asleep it was reported that star pitcher Corbin Burnes had reached an agreement on a six-year $210 million contract.
We have already broken down the contract details here as well as detailed why a deal with Burnes is so shocking. Now that the Diamondbacks have a new ace, where will they turn next?
Precursor
We are observing possible ways for the Diamondbacks to continue to approach this offseason. There is no guarantee that the team will actually go out and make these types of moves, especially with Mike Hazen's reputation for getting creative.
This being said, it is also unclear what the true payroll limitations are for the D-backs at this point. Previously we had been working with an estimated $17-22 million left during the offseason, but with the signing of Corbin Burnes, as things stand this figure is blown out of the water.
There are some moves that Arizona could make to free up further payroll, but it isn't yet clear if they will be made.
Starting Pitching Surplus
The Diamondbacks now have an embarrasment of riches in the starting pitching department. With at least 7 viable Major League options that could fill a rotation spot, and potentially more in the Minor Leagues hoping to get an opportunity, there will need to be some tough decisions made.
As things stand there are multiple loose ends in the rotation. Burnes will enter the rotation and is guaranteed a spot when the deal becomes official. Past that point the club could in theory get creative in its dealings.
The clear outlier is Jordan Montgomery. Coming off a bad 2024 campaign, the D-backs are still on the hook for $22.5 million in 2025. While the left-hander's track record is excellent, and a rebound season is certainly a possibility, Montgomery remains the most obvious trade candidate of the group.
His 6.23 ERA in 2024 makes him a tough sell paired with his high salary, but in a market flooded with large monetary figures, some clubs are left desperate for pitching help. Finding a trade partner for Montgomery would not only free up valuable payroll, but would also open a spot for young Brandon Pfaat to step into the rotation.
This would still leave Ryne Nelson outside of the 5 man rotation after his stellar 2nd half of 2024. Here he would give the D-backs excellent minor league depth at only 26 years old. Nelson could also be used in a long relief role, standing by at the ready when needed to start.
While the team could opt to deal more than one arm from the rotation, it seems far more plausible to keep some excess as insurance.
The Bullpen
Likely the biggest remaining hole for the Diamondbacks is a true closer. This position of need has only been magnified since Paul Sewald's struggles began in July of 2024. It became clear that the D-backs would once again have to target a key reliever this winter.
Luckily the market has not yet passed them by. On both the free agent and trade fronts top end options remain available, and the Diamondbacks seem agressive in their pursuits.
We have covered many names that are still on the market throughout the offseason. You can find our Linkshub HERE if you would like more details on any specific target.
Potential options that could be impactful additions to Arizona's relief core include names such as Ryan Helsley, Kirby Yates, Pete Fairbanks, Tanner Scott, and Jeff Hoffman. These of course are not the only possibilities, and Mike Hazen may find something entirely unexpected to turn towards.
The D-backs have quite a lot of trade capital, and based on the additions of Josh Naylor and Corbin Burnes, want to win in 2025. Adding any stabilizing arm to a backend crew of Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, and Ryan Thompson could turn a weakness into an incredible strength going into 2025.
Right Handed DH
The addition of Josh Naylor at first base has all but locked Pavin Smith into the left-handed DH position. While he will certainly also see time at first base and the outfield, it is clear that finding a right-handed companion to platoon with Smith is another remaining target.
In 2024 the Diamondbacks had one of the best DH positions by production in MLB. Only Marcel Ozuna and Shohei Ohtani were more productive than the makeshift platoon of Randal Grichuk and Joc Pederson in Arizona. Now with Pederson off to Texas to join the Rangers, and Grichuk among the Free Agent pool, the D-backs need a right-handed option.
The first name that headlines this segment is of course Randal Grichuk. His production in the desert was headlined by a 139 wRc+. During that time however he expressed the desire for more playing time, something that the D-backs had a hard time providing with an extremely crowded outfield group.
Other availble targets could include the former Diamondback J.D. Martinez who is coming off a down season with the Mets and will be 38 next August. Another potential option could be the everlasting red menace Justin Turner, who cant seem to forget how to hit.
Spencer Torkelson has also been mentioned in recent discussions as a potential trade candidate for the D-backs, but it is unclear if the Tigers would be willing to part with the former #1 overall pick at his lowest value.
Utility Infielder
While not a premier position on the diamond, the utility infield position is one that the D-backs desperately need to fill. They do have in house options in Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar, each with pro's and con's for filling the position, however it could be beneficial to go outside of the team for a solution.
Kevin Newman was excellent in a utility role for the Diamondbacks in 2024. He has already found a new home with the Angels for next season barring the possibility of a reunion.
As reported earlier this month, one option could be former D-back Josh Rojas. He was traded to the Mariners at the 2023 trade deadline in the Paul Sewald deal. Seattle non-tendered him earlier this winter sending him back to free agency.
Conclusion
Even after adding Corbin Burnes the Diamondbacks still have quite a few holes to fill. While the floor of the team has now been elevated quite substantially, it also raises its potential ceiling of what they could become.
In a division as highly competitive as the NL West every win matters. Every acquisition by the D-backs makes them much more likely to not only make the division less of a runaway victory for the Dodgers, but also makes a Wild Card berth far more likely.
For more breakdowns and detaild analysis as well as up to date information make sure to stay locked in to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.