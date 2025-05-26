Paul Skenes and the Pirates are Coming to Chase Field this Week
When the Arizona Diamondbacks open their three game series against the Pirates on Monday, they'll be looking to right their ship after running through the gauntlet of one of the most difficult schedules in baseball.
That's not to say that the D-backs haven't brought many of their troubles upon themselves on the way to a 26-27 record. Their play has been inconsistent, and often out of sync. When they hit, they don't pitch. When they pitch they don't hit. One of the best defensive teams over the years has had difficulty making plays when it matters most.
Now they're licking their wounds following a three game sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. That's dropped them four games behind the San Diego Padres and those same Cardinals for the third Wild Card spot. They're also six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, in fourth place in the NL West.
The strangeness of the D-backs season is that despite struggling of late with runners in scoring position, they still rank fifth in MLB in runs scored with 267, and their .780 OPS ranks fourth.
Unfortunately the pitching and defense have allowed 266 runs, the 7th worst total in the league. The D-backs 4.67 ERA ranks 24th in MLB.
All is not lost however, as the schedule softens for a bit, beginning with the 19-34 Pittsburgh Pirates, who are in last place in the NL Central. Pittsburgh has scored the fewest runs in MLB, 164. The team OPS is .634, one point better than the last ranked White Sox.
That's not to say they don't have any excitement at all on offense. Center fielder Oneil Cruz has 11 home runs and an .852 OPS. While his batting average is just .236, he can do things like hit the hardest ball ever recorded in the Statcast era, (since 2015) which he did on this home run Sunday.
The Pirates 4.00 ERA is ranked middle of the pack at 17th. That of course is due in large part to having Paul Skenes in their rotation. Skenes will pitch in this series on Wednesday. The Pirates +21 defensive runs saved and +4 Outs Above Average rank seventh and eighth respectively. They're also 10-12 in one run games.
Pitching Matchups
Monday, 5:10 p.m. MST. NOTE: Early start for Memorial Day
Andrew Heaney LHP, 3-3, 2.91 ERA, 4.03 FIP in 55.2 IP. Heaney has a similar repertoire to what we've seen in the past, throwing mostly four seamers, and relying on his change up and slider for his off speed and breaking. But the fastball velocity is down to 90 MPH, from the 92.5 he threw in 2023 when he faced the D-backs in the world series.
His walk rates are up and strikeout rates are way down, but his ground ball percentage is up sharply, and as a result his home run rates are down by quite a bit. He seems to have found a way to transition away from a fly ball approach as his velocity has ebbed.
Ryne Nelson RHP, 1-1,4.60 ERA, 3.55 FIP in 31.1 IP, Nelson is making his third start of the season, the second one since filling in for the injured Eduardo Rodriguez. He went five innings on 71 pitches against the Dodgers May 20, allowing just one run on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Perhaps looking to pitch to contact due to pitch count limit, there was a lot of hard contact that found gloves.
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. MST
Mike Burrows, RHP. 0-1, 7.20 ERA. Drafted out of high school back in 2018, it took Burrows seven years to reach the majors and make his debut last year. This will be his second career start, the first coming May 22 against the Brewers. He gave up four runs in five innings, taking the loss.
Burrows is a study in perseverance. An oblique injury in 2021, and a shoulder injury in 2022 were already big setbacks. Then he had Tommy John surgery in April of 2023. Now 25, Burrows posted a 2.51 ERA in eight games in Triple-A this year, earning his call up. He throws a 95 MPH four-seamer, a changeup, curveball, and slider.
Corbin Burnes, RHP 3-2, 2.73 ERA, 4.03 FIP in 52.2 IP. Burnes was pitching fantasically against the Dodgers for 5 innings in his last outing. But he got clipped on a hanging slider to Teoscar Hernandez for a three-run homer in the sixth. Burnes tossed one more scoreless inning, but his offense couldn't pick him up in a 3-1 loss. That homerun broke a 21 inning scoreless streak.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. MST
Paul Skenes, RHP 3-5, 2.36 ERA, 2.62 FIP in 68.2 IP. Skenes is following up his sensational rookie season by posting the third best ERA and fourth best FIP in the National League. He throws a 98 MPH fastball, a 94 MPH splitter, along with a sweeper, change up, slider, sinker, and curveball. The only pitch that has rated below average among those is the curve. Good luck.
He's done everything he possibly can to pitch his team to victory, but somehow the Pirates are just 4-7 in his starts. That of course is due mostly to run support, as the Pirates have scored only 14 runs in those seven lossed, while Skenes has allowed just 16 earned runs. Skenes is winless in May, going 0-3 with two no-decisions.
Zac Gallen, RHP 3-6, 5.25 ERA, 4.65 FIP in 61.2 IP. Gallen has been plagued by walks and homers, giving up career worst 4.23 BB/9 and 1.46 HR/9 ratios. The walks and homers tend to come in bunches. He'll sometimes be cruising, and then all of a sudden give up some hard contact, which is followed by a tendency to nibble. A free agent at the end of 2025, Gallen is a shadow of his former self from his peak in 2022 and 2023.