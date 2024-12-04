Potential D-backs Free Agency Target: Michael Conforto
This article is part of a series evaluating potential free agent and trade acquisitions for the Arizona Diamondbacks entering the 2025 season.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will need to seek a replacement at DH this winter. This comes because of the potential departures of the electric DH platoon from 2023 in Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk.
The pair managed to become one of MLB's most productive DH positions, only falling short of the Dodgers Shohei Ohtani and the Braves Marcell Ozuna in value. This production won't be easy to replicate, but GM Mike Hazen has shown his ability to find value in unexpected players on the market.
Michael Conforto, OF/DH, 31 years old
One name that certainly jumps off the page in this years Free Agent class is veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. He spent the last two years in the bay area with the Giants after a long career in Queens with the Mets. There he established himself as a force against right handed pitching.
Conforto has always found himself as a valuble asset in MLB. His bat from the left side has more often than not been that of a middle of the lineup bat, and 2024 was no different.
After a slight dropoff in performance in 2023 after debuting with San Fransisco, Conforto required a bounceback. This came in a big year, raising his wRc+ from a below-league-average 99 to a much better 112 last season.
Pros
Power
While Conforto is no Aaron Judge at the plate in terms of raw pop, he brings his own level of slug to a lineup. The Diamondbacks are losing 35 Home Runs from their roster in the DH spot alone.
Conforto has the potential to close that gap significantly. In 2024 he belted 20 Home Runs in a very pitcher friendly environment in San Fransisco. Oracle Park and its cavernous outfield has not been home to a player with 30 Home Runs since Barry Bonds went into retirement.
This gives more nuance to Conforto's remaining power. He certainly has the ability, having hit 88 Home Runs between 2017 and 2019 with the Mets. A Diamondbacks team which still lacks in power could use a reliable bat to solidify the offensive group against right hand pitching.
Veteran Experience
Conforto has been around the league and knows how to prepare for a full season of baseball. With now 9 seasons in MLB, his guidance could be a big help to a young and still improving D-backs club.
The young outfield core of Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas could benefit in a big way from another presence to help guide them through the grind of a baseball season. Joc Pederson had previously been a big influence in the clubhouse, and with one voice potentially departing, a new one entering the room could see benefits in Arizona's developing youth.
Cost
A benefit of signing Conforto would certainly be the payroll the Diamondbacks could save. According to FanGraph's Free Agent Tracker, he is projected to sign a one-year, $12 million-dollar deal.
Investing this money into another powerful lefty, compared to retaining Joc Pederson, who might cost as much as two years, $32 million, could open doorway's in other parts of roster building.
Cons
Splits
The likely outcome in a signing of Michael Conforto would certainly be another DH platoon. His career totals would point to Conforto benefiting from seeing fewer southpaws, similar to Joc Pederson.
Up through 2023, Conforto had a career 90 wRC+ against left-hand pitchers, or about 10% below league average. He powered his way to a 131 wRC+ against righties however, 31% above league average.
In 2024 something shifted in Conforto's splits. His normally standard splits suddenly flipped on their head. Conforto posted an incredible 145 wRC+ against Lefties in 2024, but that came in just 99 plate appearances.
Meanwhile over the last two seasons, he's posted just a 108 and 102 wRC+ against right hand pitchers. He's gone from a lefty killer to just somewhat above average.
This could either entice a front office or deter them from a signing, with a big question being the sustainability of these splits. An outlier of this size coming in a player's age 31 season can certainly raise some eyebrows.
Defensive Viability
Conforto has primarily played outfield for every season of his career. He was considered a good defender earlier in his career, but things have started to trend towards negative fielding metrics the last few season.
Since 2021 he is rated at -5 Defensive Runs Saved by Baseball Reference, and -7 Fielding Run Value by Statcast.
The Diamondbacks are one of MLB's most athletic and defensively talented teams, particularily in the outfield. Their ability to cover ground and make nearly impossible plays are at the core of the teams values, and like Joc Pederson in 2024, this would force Michael Conforto into a nearly full time DH role, something he has not done in his career.
Conclusion
Michael Conforto's bat is appealing at a glance. He could change the dynamic of the Diamondacks' lineup with his power, and replace much of the lost production in one signing at a cheaper price.
This does come at a different cost. His splits leave room for doubt in his ability to replicate his 2024 form.
This also comes with the question of whether Conforto would accept a reduced role, with a crowded and athletic outfield group leaving him in the dugout between at-bats and getting most of his starts against left-hand pitching.
It simply seems like a move that could stray away from Arizona's past success strategies, and take them to risky new territory. At the end of the day only Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks front office can truly know what they are looking for, but Michael Conforto would make for an interesting roster shakeup.
For more offseason coverage of the D-backs make sure to keep things locked in on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we provide detailed analysis and up to date news on the team.