Three Storylines to Watch in Game Two of Diamondbacks-Yankees
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off another thrilling comeback victory, as they turned a 4-2 deficit into an eventual 7-5 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
It was a somewhat pedestrian debut for ace starter Corbin Burnes, but only two of his four runs allowed were charged to his line, and the red-hot Eugenio Suárez smashed a go-ahead grand slam in yet another volatile eighth inning.
But ahead of the second game of this three-game set in New York, there's already some intrigue with regard to the Diamondbacks and their recent trends. Here are three storylines to pay attention to as Arizona looks to take the series with a win on Wednesday:
1: Improvement for Zac Gallen?
Gallen certainly didn't look like himself on Opening Day, as he only managed to get through four innings, while allowing four hits, four walks and four earned runs while also striking out four.
It was uncharacteristic for Gallen, and he'll be looking to put on a much better show at Yankee Stadium, but his four-seam fastball command will be crucial if he wants to have a successful outing.
Even ace right-hander Corbin Burnes struggled a bit with a pair of solo homers and a double against him in game one. New York's high-powered offense would be a tough challenge for any arm, but Gallen will have to sharpen his command to get deep into game two.
2: The Little Things - Defense
The Diamondbacks have built themselves a reputation of solid fundamentals, particularly defensively. They have generally made all the plays they should make, and many of the more improbably ones as well.
To begin 2025 however, that looks much different from what D-backs fans are used to seeing. Arizona leads the majors in errors with seven committed over just five games. In Tuesday's game, first baseman Josh Naylor missed a throw back to Burnes as he covered first, leading to two unearned runs scoring and handing the Yankees a 4-2 lead.
It wasn't the first time for Naylor, nor the first time the D-backs have allowed runs as a result of not getting the routine out this season. That isn't their identity, and should improve drastically as the season continues, but they'll need to be fundamentally sound and not offer the Yankees any free runs on Wednesday.
3: The Bullpen
The Diamondbacks have yet to fall victim to a blown save or hold this season, and have seen some excellent performances out of their relief corp. A.J. Puk surrendered a solo homer in Tuesday's game, but closed down the ninth innign without further trouble.
Shelby Miller, Jalen Beeks and Justin Martinez each combined to throw 3.2 scoreless, hitless, walk-less innings with four strikeouts.
If the D-backs have found the proper formula for their relief corp, it bodes well for the rest of the season. But with no named closer, things can get murky, especially if outings begin to go south in critical moments.
The D-backs bullpen has yet to break the trust of the fans this season, but the Yankees are a tough challenge. A save situation in the high-octane environment that is Yankee Stadium could mean more in the search for a defined closer.
Honorable Mention: We Know it's Geno
Though the above three points are important, it's impossible to ignore the outpouring of slug from third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Suárez has just five base hits on the season - all five have been home runs.
On Tuesday, Suárez was the hero again, with his go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning becoming the difference in the game. Look for more power at the plate from Suárez on Wednesday, and beyond.