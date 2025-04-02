Burnes Debuts, Suárez Slams in Comeback Victory against Yankees
The Arizona Diamondbacks handed the New York Yankees their first loss in the series opener between the two clubs, on the back of another big eighth-inning comeback. This was behind the official D-backs debut of their newly minted ace, and the continued hot streak of Eugenio Suárez.
Corbin Burnes started off strong, striking out four of his first six batters, including the first he faced in a Diamondbacks uniform. The tall righty worked around the zone consistently in the first few innings, neutralizing Aaron Judge, the reigning AL Player of the Week throughout his outing.
On the Yankees front, Will Warren the 25-year-old right-hander matched his pace early carving up the top of the Diamondbacks' order.
It was only when Geraldo Perdomo worked a two-out walk that things came back to haunt him. Corbin Carroll launched a rocket to right field at 105 MPH, sending a changeup 384 feet into a loud New York crowd for a two run lead.
This didn't hold long as Jasson Dominguez of the Yankees quickly responded with a solo blast. Though New York seemed to rally, Burnes recovered quickly, stranding runners on first and second, and tallying another strikeout.
A lull in Arizona's offense left an opening for Anthony Volpe, as he sent a monster blast over the left field fence to tie the ballgame. The pitch was a mislocated cutter that tailed over the middle of the plate.
That wouldn't be all for the Yankees as a detrimental error from first baseman Josh Naylor allowed two runs to score, throwing the ball over Burnes' head at first base.
Burnes' final line in his Diamondbacks debut: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 3 BB
The D-backs started to put things together around the eighth inning, with a move to the bench successfully ending in a Randal Grichuk double. He was promptly driven in by Perdomo.
The Yankees continued to rotate arms out of the bullpen, bringing in Mark Leiter Jr. who loaded the bases. After a Naylor strikeout it seemed like the Diamondbacks might leave behind another wasted RBI opportunity, but reigning NL Player of the Week Eugenio Suárez had other ideas.
A drive to deep left field cleared the bases. It was a grand slam for Suárez's MLB-leading fifth home run in five games. This pushed the score to 7-4 with the D-backs back on top. It was his sixth career grand slam and his third in just over one season with the Diamondbacks.
"That's the kind of team that we are," said Suárez, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh Postgame. "You know, we have a good at-bat. Today is a big example. Bases loaded, two outs. I had the opportunity to come in and help my team win the game. That's more important to me. To see the dugout, the happiness, the comfort that we have. It's very nice."
"We never give up. We've been playing our game. We never give up. We try to have good at-bats, try to give the opportunity to our pitchers. They've been pitching really well.
"I was ready to swing. like I always say, I never try to hit a homer. I just see a ball coming to me... and I was able to hit a homer," Suárez said.
All five of Suárez's hits to open 2025 have been homers. He's one of only three players to do so since 1900, according to Sarah Langs.
Part of Arizona's success in these back innings was a steady performance from the middle relief core. Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller combined for 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing the D-backs to come back before passing the torch to the back end relief group.
Justin Martinez's electric fastball and splitter combination highlighted the bottom of the eighth, striking out the side, including a swinging K of Aaron Judge.
A.J. Puk, the other half of the Diamondbacks' back end duo closed out the game, allowing a solo blast to Ben Rice, but striking out two of the three batters he faced.
The Diamondbacks secured their third win of the season, opening a crucial series against the Yankees on a high note. This marks the second consecutive eighth inning comeback, and continues Eugenio Suárez's power surge.
Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks on Wednsday, with game time starting at 4:05 p.m. Arizona time.