Three Takeaways From D-backs' Rainy Series Loss vs Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks were the victims of a gloomy series loss in Philadelphia, dropping two of three to a tough Phillies club.
Many of the issues that have been concerning in prior series continued to persist, although the D-backs did hold on to a tight, gritty victory in game three.
Arizona didn't exactly look sharp, but perhaps some momentum might be gained with their 11-9 win in Sunday's finale. It was certainly the polar opposite of the prior two games, for reasons that were both encouraging and discouraging.
Here are three takeaways from a series loss at Citizens Bank Park:
1: Middle Relief Issues
It's the trickle-down effect of losing both of their top two late-inning arms to injury. With both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk down on the IL, the Diamondbacks' bullpen was forced to adjust their roles quickly.
Sure, Arizona does have a proficient back-end even with the injuries, as Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller have looked strong of late, and Jalen Beeks has enjoyed a good start to his 2025.
But the unfortunate side effect takes hold when the D-backs' starters can't go deep into games. The middle innings become the unstable ones. That was evident in this series.
Merrill Kelly looked to be on pace for a potential seven-inning affair, but left with cramps after only five innings. That left four innings of coverage in a taxed bullpen. Manager Torey Lovullo turned to Juan Morillo and Jose Castillo, the latter of whom gave up two home runs and the lead.
It was a no-win situation for Lovullo and the D-backs. With most of the bullpen options injured or down from heavy use, he had to turn to the less-proficient arms to cover the middle innings for fear of a bad closer matchup in the ninth.
The same could be said on Sunday in game three. Eduardo Rodríguez looked solid through five, but couldn't lock down the sixth. Morillo entered, and allowed the Phillies to get back into the game with a three-run homer, charging two inherited runners to Rodríguez and turning the game into a nail-biter.
It would be excellent if Ginkel, Thompson, Miller and Beeks pitched every day, but they can't. As little faith as there might be in some of the D-backs' lower-leverage arms, they simply have no choice but to rely on them to bridge into later innings, and the results have not been kind.
2: Offensive Momentum?
Many coaches, players and analysts will decry the use of the term "momentum," as it describes intangible, unquantifiable concepts. But the Diamondbacks' offense has been nothing short of anemic prior to Sunday's victory.
In games one and two in Philadelphia, the D-backs scored just four total runs. They went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position in those two losses.
But game three was a different story. Arizona pounced on Ranger Suárez early for seven runs. They then went quiet for a few innings, but surged in the ninth and 10th, scoring four between those two innings. In game three, they were an immense 6-for-11 (.545) with RISP, and racked up 11 total hits, their most in a game since April 27 against the Braves.
They created chaos, and manufactured runs on four hits, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, fielder's choice and sac fly.
The offense that scored the most runs in MLB in 2024 has looked weak at times compared to its ceiling, and the first two games of this series showcased much of that. It's still a concern, but perhaps Sunday's downpour can help this team get back into a hot streak at the plate — the pitching just needs to do its part.
3: Slumping Stars
Corbin Carroll received six at-bats on Sunday, and collected two base hits. But he has also been without a walk since April 23, and struck out six times (two more times than he's been on base).
He's still slashing a solid .281/.344/.575, and there was some hard contact in Sunday's game, but the D-backs could use some top-order run creation out of their star outfielder as this gauntlet of tough opponents continue.
Similarly, the red-hot Pavin Smith has cooled off, going hitless with two walks and four punchouts. His last base hit was April 29. Josh Naylor came through with a huge RBI single in the 10th inning of game three, but was also in the midst of a 2-for-12 skid with five strikeouts against one walk in this series.
Perhaps that is simple regression to the mean. It's likely nothing to worry about long-term with any of those three bats. Maybe it's an offset to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slugging his way above .200 over the past three games, going 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, two walks and only two punchouts.
But Arizona will need to find some sustained offensive success. If game three is a sign of what's to come, the D-backs are in good standing, but the frequency with which lackluster offensive performances arise is something to keep an eye on.