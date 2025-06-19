Diamondbacks Avoid Disaster in Win over Blue Jays
The Arizona Diamondbacks were able to hold on for a 9-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Ryne Nelson dominated, the offense exploded and Shelby Miller found redemption.
The D-backs move back to .500 and avoid a sweep, as they'll head out to Colorado for a set with the (strangely) red-hot Rockies.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Explodes vs Blue Jays
Though the D-backs struggled to plate a runner in game two, that was not the case on Thursday. Arizona was able to bring in nine runs on nine hits — including two home runs, courtesy of Eugenio Suárez and Pavin Smith.
Suárez's homer was his 22nd of the season, as the slugger was just a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with four RBI.
Smith was 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI. Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. The Canadian-born Josh Naylor extended his hitting streak to nine games with a bloop single to center field in the first inning.
"That's how we've got to play here," Suárez told D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh. "[The Blue Jays have] been playing good baseball, and they did good in the first two [games]. But we're not going to give up.
"We came here to try to win a game today, and we got a different mentality, try to have a happy flight back to Colorado. And we did it," Suárez said.
After scoring five total runs between games one and two, an offensive outburst was a welcome sight for D-backs fans.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Dominates Blue Jays
Though Arizona's bullpen was the source of more late-inning stress, the work done by starter Ryne Nelson was admirable. Nelson threw just 83 pitches, but used them efficiently to toss 5.2 strong innings.
Nelson allowed two walks and struck out four, but only allowed a single hit — a solo home run by Alejandro Kirk to lead off the second inning. He set down nine in a row between the second and fifth innings.
Nelson, after being blown up for seven runs on June 7, has now allowed just one run in back-to-back starts. He's lowered his ERA back down to 3.88.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller Finds Redemption vs Blue Jays
After recently-appointed closer Shelby Miller was walked off by a pair of home runs in game one, the right-hander came out in a non-save situation Thursday and worked a clean, controlled inning to close the door.
It took him nine pitches to retire the first batter, but he managed two strikeouts, finding redemption after a blown save. Despite the poor result Tuesday, his ERA is still a sparkling 2.10.
Admittedly, Miller should not have had to pitch Thursday, but a poor relief effort by Anthony DeSclafani necessitated his appearance. DeSclafani allowed four runs on five hits, including a pair of home runs over two innings.
Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Reaction
"I think it all started with Ryne Nelson, who gave us a chance to get grounded, catch our breath," manager Torey Lovullo told Walsh. "You're just trying to discover yourself after a tough loss yesterday, quick turnaround, and he let us get our footing."
"It was a very efficient game. [The team] looked like they felt confident, relaxed, and in their place offensively, and those are the things that I'm looking for.
"I can tell when the team is fighting and fighting to do things and not playing relaxed baseball," Lovullo said.