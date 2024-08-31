Arizona Diamondbacks Promotions and Giveaways for September
This year has been unlike many others for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans. While it's only the second time that the D-backs are the reigning NL Champions, it's also the first time in over a half-decade if not longer that there's been this many special events and promotions.
The Diamondbacks are in the thick of it with the National League Wild Card race as they are tied for first place in the Wild Card with the Padres with a record of 76-59 while the Padres are 77-60. They are just two games ahead of the third place Braves and only five games ahead of the Mets.
While Arizona might have the hardest schedule through the rest of the season, that doesn't mean that they can't still make the playoffs. They are still 7-3 in their last ten games and have seen one of the largest increases in home attendance this season across MLB.
The D-backs are going to need everyone to come out to their games in order to help cheer the players and team on to the playoffs. Perhaps, that's why they are offering so many special events and giveaways to entice more fans to come to the ballpark.
D-backs Promotions and Giveaways for September
Sunday, September 1st, vs Dodgers
It's the last day of the D-backs Hispanic Heritage weekend plus it's Dominican Republic Heritage Celebration with a Special Event ticket that can get you a D-backs branded hat with the Dominican Republic flag on it.
Tuesday, September 10th, vs Rangers
There's three Special Events this day but most importantly, it's Suns night at Chase Field and with a Special Event ticket, you can get a special Suns and Mercury branded D-backs hat, a rarity to get three logos on one hat.
The second special event is a Hondo Rodeo Fest Ticket Pack where there are different tiers and you can get special access to a Q&A, meet-and-greets, and a D-backs Hondo Rodeo bandana.
The last special event is hockey night and you can get a unique D-backs branded hockey puck along with discounted tickets if you purchase the event ticket.
Friday, September 13th, vs Brewers
It's Taiwanese Heritage night at Chase Field as the D-backs take on the Brewers in a clash of NL powers. They are giving out a special jersey and hat if you purchase a ticket for the event. Plus, there will be displays, tables, and more to celebrate Taiwan and a special pre-game performance.
Saturday, September 14th, vs Brewers
This giveaway is going to be a packed house as it's the teal Serpientes jersey giveaway. It's a black and teal version of the Serpientes jersey. The first 20,000 fans will get one so get there early.
Sunday, September 15th, vs Brewers
There are two Special Events this day. It's Puerto Rican Heritage day with the D-backs and you can get a special branded hat with the Puerto Rico flag on it to celebrate your heritage and your favorite team.
The second event is University of Arizona Day at Chase Field in which you can get a special colored and designed D-backs hat with the U of A logo and celebrate your favorite college.
Monday, September 23rd, vs Giants
It's another golf day at Chase Field and you can get your hands on a black D-backs rope golf hat through the purchase of a Special Event ticket package.
Tuesday, September 24th, vs Giants
It's Ultimate Frisbee day at the D-backs and you can get a D-backs Discraft Ultrastar frisbee through the purchase of the Special Even ticket package.
Tuesday, September 24 and Sunday, September 29, vs Giants or Padres
There are two different days you could buy this Special Event ticket package for. it's a large package that celebrates pickleball. Inside the package, you'll get D-backs branded Volair Pickleball Paddle and a D-backs visor to keep the sun out of your eyes. The paddle itself is a 100 dollar value according to the D-backs.
Wednesday, September 25th, vs Giants
It's Irish Heritage night at Chase Field and with this Special Event ticket package, you could get a D-backs hat with the flag of Ireland on it as well to celebrate your heritage. This day is halfway to St. Patrick's Day.
Friday, September 27th, vs Padres
There's two Special Events on this Friday. First is Catholic Night at Chase Field. You can get a unique D-backs hat with unique logos to celebrate Catholics on the hat. The other event is Italian Heritage Night in which you can get a Diamondbacks hat with the flag of Italy on it to celebrate your culture.
Saturday, September 28th, vs Padres
It's German Heritage night with the Arizona Diamondbacks and with this Special Event ticket, you can get yourself a D-backs hat with the flag of Germany on it.
The Arizona Diamondbacks' promotions and giveaways are ever-changing. Be sure to check this site for any updates and for each upcoming month's giveaways next year! If you want to purchase a Special Event ticket, click here for your convenience. Be sure to root the team on as they push to make the playoffs again and create some more chaos.