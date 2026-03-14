D-backs Fans Can't Overreact to Merrill Kelly's Rough Spring Debut

Arizona Diamondbacks' right-hander Merrill Kelly's first inning on Friday night was significantly better than his second.

The veteran, making his first start of Cactus League play after dealing with intercostal nerve irritation in his back, gave up five base hits to the Kansas City Royals over 1.2 innings, allowing two runs in the process.

It was a quintessential Kelly first inning. He tossed 16 pitches, landed 10 for strikes and caught Royals outfielder Starling Marte looking at a 92.4 MPH fastball on the edge of the zone for a looking punchout. If not for a Tommy Troy error, Kelly might have thrown a clean 1-2-3 inning.

But in the second inning, things began to look shaky for the 37-year-old veteran.

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Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Knocked Around in Spring Debut

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly allowed a sharp leadoff automatic double to Jonathan India after retaking the mound. An ill-placed fastball landed too squarely in the zone, and was setn 110 MPH through a gap in the left field wall.

Then followed an RBI triple, with Royals LF John Rave shooting another poorly-located fastball 99 MPH down the right field line. Former Diamondback Kevin Newman brought in another run with a sacrifice fly.

After collecting a lineup, Kelly proceeded to give up a pair of two-out singles. That ended his night after 36 pitches (23 strikes).

Why Fans Shouldn't Worry About Kelly's Start

Kelly's outing was not pretty in the box score, but he did collect four whiffs, land the aforementioned called strike three and display solid-enough velocity for a spring debut. Kelly was only expected to throw around 30 pitches, and he threw 36.

Kelly's fastball averaged 91 MPH on his fastball and 87.6 on his changeup. Those pitches averaged 91.9 and 88.3 in 2025, respectively.

Less than a full tick in reduction is not necessarily a concern this early in a pitcher's (delayed) spring progression, and it's most likely he was focusing more on getting a feel for his stuff than the results themselves.

There is some uncertainty as to when Kelly might be able to get into a regular-season game, as his ramp-up period was significantly delayed. Getting as much work in as possible (without aggravating his back or sustaining a new injury) will be key for the veteran's hopes of avoiding an injured list stint to open the 2026 season.

Kelly may not be up to full strength yet, but he did show signs of the reliable pitcher he's always been. There's still time for him to sharpen into his regular form.