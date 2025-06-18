D-backs Hope to Rebound vs Blue Jays Behind Eduardo Rodriguez
The Arizona Diamondbacks will have to dust themselves off after getting knocked out Tuesday night by a couple of ninth-inning homers in a walk-off loss to the Blue Jays. They will give it another try Wednesday afternoon at the Rogers Centre, with first pitch at 4:07 p.m. MST.
The D-backs are 36-36 and trail four teams for the third NL Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays are 39-33 and sit in the second AL Wild Card position.
Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Two left-handers will be on the mound when Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-3, 6.27 ERA, faces Eric Lauer, 2-1, 2.37 ERA.
For Rodriguez it's his third start since coming off the injured list due to a sore shoulder. This matchup presents an opportunity for the wily veteran to rack up the strikeouts against an aggressive Blue Jays lineup. If he's able to command his assortment of four-seamers, change up, cutters, and sinkers, expect a lot of swing-and-miss.
If Rodriguez does not have his best in-zone command however, he'll be at risk for giving up home runs to a powerful and hot-hitting lineup. Rodriguez last faced the Blue Jays in 2023, and went six innings, allowing only one run. Rodriguez has 4.27 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), indicating he's pitched into some bad luck this year.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 5-for-15 against Rodriguez, all singles. Bo Bichette is 3-for-10 with a double and a homer.
Eric Lauer is making his fourth start of the year. He also has six relief appearances and has just 30 innings pitched. He's given up 10 walks and four homers and has struck out 28. That gives him a 4.12 FIP. Some regression to the mean for his ERA would appear to be in order.
Lauer throws five pitches — a four-seam, cutter, curve, slider, and a changeup for right-hand batters. The four-seamer has been his most effective pitch, and the changeup the least.
Ketel Marte is 7-for-17 against Lauer with two homers, but all of that damage came back in 2018-19. Eugenio Suarez is 2-for-15 with seven walks and eight strikeouts.
Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Lineups
Check back later for updated lineups.
Bullpens
Due to a five-inning outing from Brandon Pfaadt, and a close score all the way, the D-backs used all their high-leverage relievers. Shelby Miller gave up two home runs in the ninth to blow the save and take the loss. Jalen Beeks, Ryan Thompson, Juan Morillo, and Kyle Backhus all pitched as well. Kevin Ginkel and Tayler Scott were the only short relievers that weren't used.
There was only slightly less wear on the Toronto bullpen. Chris Bassitt went six innings, but the Blue Jays still used four relievers, including closer Jeff Hoffman.