These 2 Teams are Calling About a Ketel Marte Trade

The rumors of a trade involving Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte aren't going anywhere this offseason.

One report has called Arizona "motivated" to trade their All-Star, while GM Mike Hazen has said he is not actively pursuing a trade, but is "listening" to offers.

But according to a recent report from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, there is "at least" a 50/50 chance Marte is traded, with two teams emerging as suitors — the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies, Blue Jays in on Ketel Marte Trade

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"I think it's at least a 50/50 chance that could tell Marte is moved by the Diamondbacks," Morosi said on MLB Network.

"And here's what I can tell you, I talked to multiple sources on this in the last 24 hours. The Diamondbacks are actively listening on Ketel Marte. Nothing is close, but multiple teams have checked in. ... The Phillies, the Blue Jays [are] among the teams that have checked in.

"Those two teams, Phillies and Jays, are not on Marte's limited no-trade clause, which means the Phillies or Jays could acquire Marte without his permission," Morosi said.

"The Diamondbacks are actively listening."@jonmorosi has the latest on Ketel Marte potentially being traded this offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/hjlD93EdqW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2025

Whether or not these deals begin to materialize into more concrete offers is unknown. But one thing is certain — the Diamondbacks are not going to give up Marte without a significant return, and it will likely require a legitimate, MLB-caliber starting pitcher.

Marte has been one of the driving forces of a high-octane Arizona offense, but sacrificing a piece of that offense to improve their bottom-third pitching staff may be a move that ultimately benefits Arizona, as unpalatable as it may be to fans to watch Marte depart.

"I think the way our team is constructed right now, I have to be open-minded and listen to what possibilities could be out thereto put the team in a better spot for us as it relates to pitching," GM Mike Hazen said when discussing a potential Marte trade.

"The amount of pitching that we need to add to this roster, we need to be open-minded to how all that could come together."

Regardless, Arizona has a difficult offseason lying ahead. They'll need to find a way to bring in significant pitching help, despite expectations of a reduced payroll.

The trade market will likely be the best (and perhaps only) way for Hazen and the D-backs to make legitimate additions to a needy roster, and Marte may be a casualty of that need. It comes as no surprise that multiple teams have already checked on his availability.

