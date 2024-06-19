Brandon Pfaadt and Company Look to Get Series Victory Over the Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have another critical game in Washington DC, taking on the Nationals at 1:05 PM Local AZ time. They had a near-perfect game yesterday when Slade Cecconi dominated on the mound and the offense scored five runs to beat the Nats 5-0.
It was a must-win game as is today due to the Wild Card standings and how close they are in standings to the D-backs. Thanks to their win yesterday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are now 36-37 and hold the third Wild Card spot in the NL.
The Nationals are 35-37 and are just 0.5 games behind the D-backs. Plus, tiebreakers will be critical later in the season should so many teams be bunched up together. If Arizona can get the tiebreaker over Washington, it will go a long way towards solidifying their position in the Wild Card.
The D-backs are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They will look to get the series victory today in a must-win situation.
Starting Pitchers
Brandon Pfaadt,RHP, 3-5, 4.38 ERA, 3.41 FIP, 84 strikeouts in 84.1 Innings
Pfaadt is on the mound for Arizona. The young right-hander is coming off one of his best pitched games of the season from last Thursday against the Angels. He pitched six innings, gave up six hits, one run, three walks, and eight strikeouts.
Pfaadt has been a reliable innings eater this season for the Diamondbacks. Out of 14 starts, he has a Quality Start in seven of them. He's worked six or more innings 10 times.
Pfaadt has been racking up the strikeouts, leading the Diamondbacks in strikeouts and ranking near the top of baseball in them. He's limited the walks as well with just 18 of them, which has allowed him to keep his FIP low and limit baserunners.
The lone issue plaguing Pfaadt is the "slippery inning" that Manager Torey Lovullo likes to say. Pfaadt will have an inning a game where he struggles with his command and gives up hits or runs. If Pfaadt can avoid that today or limit the damage if it happens, he will put the D-backs in great shape to win the game and keep the bullpen rested.
Patrick Corbin, LHP, 1-7, 5.84 ERA, 5.14 FIP, 48 strikeouts in 77 innings
The former Diamondbacks All-Star is facing his former club yet again since he left in free agency after the 2018 season. This season has continued Corbin's downward spiral since 2020, a year after signing with the Nationals.
It's his fourth year in a row with his ERA above 5.80. While he's pitching consistently and staying healthy, the results just have not been there. Corbin continues to allow far too much contact and walks without missing bats. He has just 48 strikeouts to 29 walks. In fact, he's given up 50 earned runs, meaning he's given up more runs than strikeouts.
Corbin has allowed 96 hits in just 77 innings. This has sent his WHIP sky-high to 1.623. In his last four starts, he's pitched much better in three of the four. Over those 22.2 innings, Corbin has pitched to a 4.76 ERA, but a 5.93 FIP. He's given up 21 hits and eight walks, but struck out 16. However, he allowed two or fewer runs in two of those starts.
In his career against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Patrick Corbin is 0-3 with a 10.80 ERA over four games and 18.1 innings. He's given up 32 hits, 23 runs, five homers, nine walks, and just 17 strikeouts.
Starting Lineups
This is a regular lineup of the Washington Nationals. No one in their lineup has faced Brandon Pfaadt before.
Corbin Carroll will look to stay hot at the plate and against Corbin. He's 2-3 against Patrick Corbin. Meanwhile, over his last 12 games, Carroll is hitting .340 and he's reached base safely in 18 straight games. He'll look to continue that streak today.
Suarez has a homer and four RBI in 21 at-bats and is hitting .381 against Corbin. Christian Walker is 4-8 against Corbin.
Meanwhile, future 2024 All-Star Ketel Marte has two homers and four RBI with a .556 batting average against Corbin over his nine at-bats.