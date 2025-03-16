Brandon Pfaadt Makes Strong Case for Rotation as D-backs Down Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated their NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, in Peoria by a score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. It was an overall clean game for the D-backs through the first seven innings.
But the highlight of the game for the D-backs was the undeniably strong outing by young right-handed starter Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt is in the midst of a battle for the fifth spot in Arizona's starting rotation, up against Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery.
Pfaadt came into Sunday's contest with a 5.68 ERA, having allowed four runs over his first 6.1 innings of the Cactus League. His command and velocity showed some encouraging signs but some overall inconsistencies as well.
That was not the case on Sunday. Pfaadt allowed a leadoff single to Luis Arraez to open the game but struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado to keep the inning scoreless. Pfaadt set down 12 batters in a row with an impressive seven strikeouts before allowing only his second baserunner of the game in the fifth inning, a single by Jake Cronenworth to lead off the inning.
That runner was quickly erased by a double play, and Pfaadt exited the game after an efficient 57 pitch, 43-strike scoreless performance.
After Pfaadt left the game, right-handers Kevin Ginkel and Bryce Jarvis both tossed scoreless innings, with three strikeouts and no baserunners allowed between them.
Arizona's offense wasn't exactly explosive but did just enough to grab hold of and maintain a lead for nine innings. The D-backs out-hit the Padres 11-4.
In the third inning, star outfielder Corbin Carroll was able to push a slider way inside over the left field wall with an impressive feat of opposite-field strength despite catching the pitch in an extremely undesirable location.
Top prospect Jordan Lawlar went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and Garrett Hampson delivered a base hit and two RBI, including one scored by a hit-by-pitch. Rising prospect Demetrio Crisantes managed a single, starting at second base among a lineup quite full of major leaguers and veteran minor leaguers.
Crisantes' bat might not have been a major factor in the game, but he did make a stellar defensive play to rob Padres catcher Elias Diaz of a bloop hit. Crisantes trailed way out into right field and laid out for an impressive diving snag.
With a 3-0 lead going into the eighth inning, Arizona snuck two more runs across after loading the bases with no outs on a pair of singles and a walk. A third single by Jesus Valdez scored two more to raise the lead to 5-0.
Right-hander Jeff Brigham struggled in the eighth, issuing a pair of walks and a three-run homer to close the gap to 5-3.
Connor Grammes entered for the save in the ninth, and immediately gave up back-to-back walks and a single to load the bases with no outs. The four walks allowed between Brigham and Grammes were the only free passes issued by Arizona's pitching staff.
If not for an excellent defensive play by Anderson Rojas, disaster might have struck then. Instead, the D-backs turned a would-be single into an unconventional double play, inches away from a triple play at third.
But with the tying run at third, manager Torey Lovullo opted to pull Grammes. His replacement, LHP Jake Rice, struck out the only batter he faced for the save, and a 5-4 Diamondbacks win.
Though a tight final score, there were encouraging signs from Arizona's major league arms and some of their young position players. The Diamondbacks will face the Kansas City Royals in Surprise on Monday at 1:05 p.m.