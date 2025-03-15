Top D-backs Prospect Demetrio Crisantes: "I Expect It"
Demetrio Crisantes was one of the Arizona Diamondbacks star prospects in the Spring Breakout Game and showed his mettle with two walks in three plate appearances. The No.5 prospect as ranked by Arizona Diamondbacks On SI has sky-rocketed up prospect leaderboards after a stand-out and fully healthy 2024 season.
Some sites even have him as high as number two, but regardless, it's become clear that Crisantes is a top prospect for the Diamondbacks and setting himself to be a big part of the team's future. He has an elite bat that can play at any level.
Asked about whether he expected to be that high in the rankings, Crisantes said, "I expect it for myself. I just wanted the opportunity. I got healthy from my injuries. And once I got the opportunity, I wasn't going to back down. I was only going up from there."
His confidence oozes out of him both on the field and in interviews, with an unwavering belief in his ability and talent. His confidence drives him, but it isn't overly confident as his performances more than back up his belief in himself.
Crisantes appears to be very humble with hard work and determination being key attributes of his as he climbs the rankings and the levels of the Minor Leagues. One can tell he has a great support system such as family and friends, many of whom traveled more than three hours to watch him play in the Spring Breakout Game.
Crisantes was one of the players who played in Las Vegas with the D-backs and got to experience traveling as an MLB player does, with first-class amenities.
When asked how that went, he shared, "It was an awesome experience...It makes me want to be there even more." Crisantes also spoke about how cool it was to pick MLB player's brains such as Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte while in Vegas.
"Learn from their experiences and what they went through in the minors and what they are doing now in the majors. It just makes me want to get to know them more...Just enjoy, have fun, and play hard. Do what got me here, and just trust the process."
Crisantes shared what advice Marte, who is his favorite D-backs player growing up, said to him, saying, "Just how he is. He plays relaxed, plays to win. He told me just to keep doing what I'm doing, get strong, stay healthy, and have fun playing the game."
The Diamondbacks might have their second baseman of the future, as that is where Crisantes plays, coincidentally the same spot as his favorite D-backs player, Marte. His second spot is third base.
"I feel like I've improved so much in my infield since the day I got here. The coaches have been amazing, helping me in the backfields and extra work. I feel like I've taken a big step forward in my defense."
The 20-year-old infielder grew up being a Diamondbacks fan since he's from Nogales, Arizona, three hours away from Chase Field. He said that he went to a lot of games growing up and that his dad or mom would take him. He shared what it means to be a part of the organization he grew up supporting.
"It's awesome. It's so amazing. I've got a lot of family and friends here who can watch me play and hang out whenever they want. It's just a blessing to grow up to D-backs games and be a part of the organization. Hopefully, I'll be in Chase Field one day. It's awesome."
Crisantes is in the midst of a 57-game on-base streak that is carrying over from last year. When asked about that and if he's made any swing changes or approach at the plate changes from a year ago, Crisantes explained his approach.
"Just trying to win ball games, trying to get on base, see the situations, help my team win. That's what I've been going at my whole career. I'm just going to continue that and see if the streak continues. If it doesn't, I've got to make the big leagues. It's not my streak.
"[My swing], it's just simple. Everything is keeping it simple. When I start doing too much is when problems start happening; just make contact, hit the ball hard, and honestly nothing has really changed."
Demetrio Crisantes is going to be starting the season in High-A after playing all of last year in Single-A. The sky is the limit for him, and the Arizona Diamondbacks just might have a star player in their prospect system.