Can Brandon Pfaadt Turn a Corner vs Blue Jays?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have crawled their way back out of their sub-.500 state, winning five of their last six in their latest homestand. On Tuesday, they'll travel across the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays, with a 4:07 p.m. Arizona time first pitch.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.50 ERA) vs RHP Chris Bassitt (3.70 ERA)
Brandon Pfaadt was able to put forward much more positive results in his latest start, allowing just two earned runs over five innings. But despite the final line, there were still location mistakes and plenty of hard contact. It was back-to-back solo shots that chased him after just five-plus innings.
His peripherals have not offered much solace to high ERA, either. His xERA is over seven, and his FIP is 5.12. Simply put, Pfaadt has to find a way to generate soft contact to avoid relying on batted ball luck if he wants to turn his season around.
While he did manage some swing-and-miss his last time out, he's still just one outing removed from back-to-back dismal starts. A sturdy start in Toronto would likely help the young right-hander's confidence as he looks to get back to a more reliable form.
Down Corbin Burnes, the D-backs need Pfaadt to turn a corner and pitch like the arm Arizona extended in the offseason. Even if the ERA isn't sparkling, Pfaadt needs to show he can keep a handle on games and limit the hard contact.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will send right-hand veteran Chris Bassitt to the mound. Bassitt has been a very reliable arm through the years, and is enjoying a good start to his 2025. He's thrown to a 3.70 ERA, with peripherals that suggest he's been almost exactly that effective.
Bassitt's strikeout ability is there, but he isn't overly reliant on punchouts. He limits walks, creates soft contact and even generates a healthy amount of ground balls. He's the definition of a balanced pitcher, as he doesn't rely too heavily on any one aspect.
Bassitt doesn't throw hard, with his fastball topping just 91 MPH, but he throws a deep arsenal of seven pitches to keep hitters guessing. His off-speed has been his kryptonite in 2025, however, with a -5 Run Value in that category.
The D-backs won't be able to sit on specific pitches. They'll need to maintain patience at the plate and wait for a mistake without the threat of high velocity. Bassitt is a career 4-0 with a 3.07 ERA against the Diamondbacks, though he hasn't faced them since 2023.
Lineups
Check back later for lineups once they are available.
Bullpens
The D-backs avoided usage of any high-leverage arms in their finale against the Padres on Sunday. Newly-named closer Shelby Miller has not pitched since Friday, and has maintained an excellent 1.57 ERA to go along with his team-leading seven saves. Arizona has lost closer Justin Martinez for the season as he'll undergo elbow surgery, and A.J. Puk appears to be headed that direction as well.
Long man Anthony DeSclafani is unlikely to be available after throwing 38 pitches on Sunday. He's been working on a starter's schedule this season, so he might not be available on one day's rest.
Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman has not pitched since Tuesday. He's struggled a bit in 2025 with a 5.70 ERA, but is still 17-for-20 in save opportunities. The Blue Jays, similarly, did not use any back-end relievers on Sunday.
With the off-day Monday, both clubs should be able to call on most, if not all of their bullpen options if needed.