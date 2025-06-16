Previewing the Diamondbacks at Blue Jays 3 Game Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks traveled north of the border Sunday night to play the Toronto Blue Jays for a three game inter-league series. The team is enjoying an off day Monday, and the first game is Tuesday, 4:07 p.m. MST. Last year the D-backs took two of three from Toronto at Chase Field. The Blue Jays swept Arizona at Rogers Centre in 2023.
The D-backs are 36-35, in fourth place in the NL West, 6.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. They're 3.5 games back in the NL Wild Card, trailing the San Diego Padres who they just took two of three from at Chase Field. Milwaukee, Cincinnati and St. Louis also stand between the Diamondbacks and the Padres. The D-backs are 9-4 in June.
The Blue Jays are 38-33, in third place in the AL East, 4.5 games back of the Yankees. If the season ended today they would be in the playoffs however as they're currently the second seed in the AL Wild Card. Toronto started June by winning eight of 10, but were just swept by the Phillies in Philadelphia, getting outscored 22-6.
Pitching Matchups
Tuesday, June 17 4:07 p.m. MST
Brandon Pfaadt RHP: 8-4, 5.37 ERA, 5.12 FIP in 70.1 IP. Don't be mislead by Pfaadt's won-loss record. He has been extremely fortunate in that regard. His season has been marred by extreme hard contact. 53% of the balls put in play against him have been classified as hard hit (over 95 MPH). That is in the one-percentile, meaning 99% of pitchers in MLB are giving up softer contact.
Chris Bassitt, RHP: 7-3, 3.70 ERA, 3.61 FIP in 80.1 IP. The 36 year old Bassitt is having another solid season for the Blue Jays. Since 2021 he has a 60-38 record. Only two pitchers in MLB have more wins over that span, Zach Wheeler and Framber Valdez, who each have 62.
Wednesday, June 18, 4:07 p.m. MST
Eduardo Rodriguez LHP: 2-3, 6.27 ERA, 4.27 FIP in 56 IP. The veteran left-hander is coming off two good starts since coming back from the injured list due to a sore shoulder. He gave up two runs in each start while throwing a total off 11.1 innings. He threw 81 pitches in the most recent outing and should be stretched out enough to go 90 or more for this game.
Eric Lauer LHP: 2-1, 2.37 ERA, 4.13 FIP in 30.1 IP. Lauer has made six relief appearances and three starts. The seven year MLB veteran made five starts in Triple-A prior to joing the Blue Jays MLB club on April 30. He has yet to throw five innings in any game this year.
Thursday, June 19, 12:07 p.m. MST
Ryne Nelson, RHP: 3-2, 4.14 ERA, 3.55 FIP in 50 IP. Nelson has been in and out of the rotation this year, but due to the injury to Corbin Burnes is expected to stay there for the rest of the season. He threw five innings, 79 pitches in his most recent outing against the Padres as he continues to get stretched back out. He should be allowed to get into the 85-90 pitch range this time.
Kevin Gausman, RHP: 5-5, 4.08 ERA, 3.51 FIP in 81.2 IP. The 34-year old Gausman is in his 13th season in the big leagues. He received Cy Young award votes from 2021-2023, finishing third in 2023. The last season and a half have been somewhat below that standard, but still solidy above league average. It's been feast or famine in 2025 however. He has six starts allowing two or fewer runs, and four starts allowing four or six runs.
OFFENSE
The Diamondbacks continue to have one of the best offenses in MLB. They are fourth in runs scored with 5.08 per game, and their .776 OPS ranks third. MLB average is 4.31 R/G and .712 OPS. The D-backs also have the third best OPS (.799) in Late and Close situations, and lead all of MLB in ninth inning runs scored with 39.
The top three OPS leaders on the team are Ketel Marte, .959, Corbin Carroll, .897,and Eugenio Suarez, .834. Suarez leads the team with 21 homers and 57 RBI. Carroll has 20 homers and a team high 55 runs scored. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and first baseman Josh Naylor have 49 and 48 RBI respectively.
The Blue Jays score 4.25 R/G, which ranks 16. Their team .713 OPS ranks 13. This is essentially a league average offense.
Vladimir Guerreero Jr. was signed to a 14-year, $500 million contract during the offseason for ages 26-40. He is having a decent season, but is not yet living up to the expectations that come with such a hefty deal. He's batting .274 with eight homers and 31 RBI with a .790 OPS, or 120 OPS+
George Springer leads the team with a .824 OPS and has 10 homers while batting .249. Second baseman Addison Barger is next, posting a .794 OPS with a .255 batting average and seven homers. Former Diamondback Daulton Varsho is on the injured list with hamstring strain.
Bullpens
The Diamondbacks have lost their closer Justin Martinez for the next 12-13 months due to an elbow injury that will require a revision with Internal Brace surgery. A.J. Puk is likely headed under the knife as well. He has been out with an elbow injury since April 18 and had a setback in his throwing program. He is seeking a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the surgeon who operated on Corbin Burnes last week.
Shelby Miller has stepped into the breach to record a 1.57 ERA with seven saves in 28.2 innings. Outside of him and Jalen Beeks, (2.94 ERA in 33.2 innings), the rest of the bullpen has been a disaster all year. Arizona's 5.20 team reliever ERA ranks 27 in in MLB.
Toronto on the other hand ranks 11 with a 3.65 bullpen ERA. Ironically their closer, Jeff Hoffman, who was signed to a 3-year, $33 millon contract, has a 5.70 ERA. He has 17 saves in 20 chances but gave up 10 earned runs in his three blown saves, inflating his ERA.
Setup men Yariel Rodriguez (2.86 ERA, 8 holds) and Brendan Little (1.97 ERA, 13 holds) have been excellent, and their middle relievers have mostly been good as well.