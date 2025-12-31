3 New Year's Resolutions the Diamondbacks Should Make for 2026

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the midst of one of their quieter offseasons, following one of their more disappointing seasons in recent memory.

Fans, coaches and players alike were all disappointed with an 80-82 season after expectations sat sky-high ahead of 2025.

As of yet, Arizona has only made a small number of major league moves this offseason, adding right-handers Merrill Kelly and Michael Soroka to the rotation while bringing back James McCann.

With the end of the 2025 calendar year looming, and eyes ahead on Spring Training, here are three areas the Diamondbacks need to do better in through the 2026 season:

3 Arizona Diamondbacks New Year's Resolutions

1: Pitch More Consistently

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Perhaps this is the most obvious possible resolution — and also one that is much more easily said than done. But the Diamondbacks' pitching issues were the primary culprit of their 2025 struggles.

Granted, much of that can be attributed to injuries, but there was also a distinct lack of consistency, both from the rotation and bullpen.

Excellent, ace-like stretches from players like Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez in the rotation were too often counter-balanced by dismal, non-competitive stretches.

The same could be said for the bullpen, who began the year as one of the strongest units in baseball, before collapsing (even prior to the injuries).

The D-backs don't necessarily need five aces, they just need relative stability from their 2-5 starters, and any amount of positive regression from their bullpen.

2: Produce Down the Lineup

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander (9) reacts during batting practice before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks had one of the better lineups in baseball in 2025, even after they dealt players like Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and Randl Grichuk. Unfortunately, they struggled situationally at times due to the fact that their production was often limited to their top-four hitters.

Below the potent group of Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno (when healthy), Arizona got just a .232/.283/.367 slash, .650 OPS and 79 wRC+ from the 5-9 hitters post-July 31. That ranked 21in MLB.

Related Content: One Major Question Facing D-backs' Offense

Granted, one can't always expect their low-order hitters to slug like All-Stars, but most contending clubs generally saw production that sat at least a little closer to league average from their bottom half.

Improvement in this area could greatly supplement a lineup already studded with talent, and could help offset pitching woes, as well.

3: Improve Pitching Development

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect David Hagaman at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Jack Sommers.

This is already an explicitly-stated goal of the D-backs. The unfortunate reality is Arizona has struggled to see much in terms of in-house development from their minor league pitchers.

Related Content: D-backs Are Making Big Changes to Pitching Development

Arms like Ryne Nelson and Justin Martinez stand out as positive examples, but the options were extremely limited within the D-backs' farm system prior to the influx of Deadline talent.

Arizona does intend to shift its development philosophy, looking to focus a little more heavily on stuff and velocity. Just how that manifests is unknown, however.

But if there's one thing 2025 proves, it's that pitching depth is a massive asset. When inevitable injuries hit the major league staff, it's a massive boost to have MLB-caliber arms capable of stepping in, even if they aren't ace-level. The D-backs will need that again in 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News