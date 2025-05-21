Can D-backs' Corbin Burnes Repeat Success vs Dodgers?
The Arizona Diamondbacks nearly completed a late-inning comeback, but ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night. They'll look to take the series in Wednesday night's rubber match behind ace right-hander Corbin Burnes at 7:10 p.m.
Pitching Matchup
Burnes, after missing just one start due to shoulder inflammation, has looked much more like the true ace Arizona signed to a $210 million deal. And it all began with a start against these same Dodgers.
On May 10, Burnes spun a shutout against LA, spanning seven innings and allowing only five hits (all singles) and two walks (one intentional). He struck out five, and noted in his postgame interview that it was the best he'd felt so far in 2025.
Burnes followed up that outing with another gem, going six scoreless against an admittedly poor Rockies club, striking out a season-high 10 batters. In his last three starts, Burnes has allowed just one earned run in 19 innings, and has begun to show a return of his swing-and-miss ability while lowering his ERA to an excellent 2.56.
It will be a tough task to repeat such success against Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the rest of LA's star-studded lineup, especially for the second time in only 11 days. Wednesday's game will offer a tough challenge for the ace, and the Diamondbacks will need a lengthy start with a taxed bullpen.
For the Dodgers, it'll be right-hander Dustin May, the same pitcher Burnes faced off against on May 10. Though Arizona came away with a 3-0 victory in that game, May tossed an excellent game, going 6.2 innings with just two earned runs and five punchouts.
May is primarily a sinker-sweeper arm, with a fastball in the mid-90s. He collects ground balls at a high 52.7% clip, and could be a tough matchup for Arizona's hitters. May has a 4.43 ERA on the season.
The D-backs did not collect their first base hit until the seventh inning of Tuesday's game against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and did not score a run until the ninth. With a heavy ground ball pitcher in May, Arizona's approach will need some adjustments to avoid handing the right-hander quick, efficient outs.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks' lineup features a few changes. Gabriel Moreno slides up to third after his ninth-inning, game-tying home run on Tuesday. All three of Moreno's 2025 home runs have been against LA, including a grand slam on May 8. He's now hitting .308/.346/.604 with seven homers against the Dodgers in his career (postseason included).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will get the day off, with utilityman Tim Tawa taking his second start in left field. Tawa has been proficient in center field in his limited playing time there so far, and will take left field duties with Alek Thomas in at center against a right-handed starter. Tawa has three base hits in the previous two games.
LA's lineup features the usual Ohtani-Betts-Freeman tandem, a trio that can wreak havoc on even the best arms in MLB. Freeman doubled twice on Tuesday, and Ohtani once.
Recently called-up top Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing will get the start at catcher, spelling Will Smith. Rushing is a utility player with both catching and outfield experience. In just three games, he's hitting .400 (4-for-10) with a double, two walks and four RBI.
Bullpen
The D-backs' bullpen is extremely taxed after an extra-inning loss. Scott McGough, Ryan Thompson and Christian Montes De Oca are the only relievers who did not throw Tuesday. Kevin Ginkel threw 29 pitches and is almost certainly down. Shelby Miller has thrown in three straight games and blew the save Tuesday.
Simply put, Arizona will need as lengthy of a start as possible out of Burnes, or they could be in for disaster in the event of a short outing.
The Dodgers used all three of their top leverage relievers Tuesday. Closer Tanner Scott threw 28 pitches, blew the save and allowed two home runs. Alex Vesia, Ben Casparius and Anthony Banda all threw, but none threw more than 13 pitches, and none have worked back-to-back, they are all likely available.