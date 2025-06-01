Can Diamondbacks Turn it Around Behind Ace Corbin Burnes?
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals will play the finale of a three-game set on Sunday, with the Nationals having taken the first two by 9-7 and 11-7. On Saturday night, the Nationals scored nine runs before Scott McGough struck out Nathaniel Lowe for the first out of the inning. Brandon Pfaadt gave up eight runs and never recorded an out.
The D-backs have lost four in a row and nine of their last 10 to fall to 27-31 on the season. The Nationals have won four in a row, and 10 of their last 13 games, and are now 28-30, a game ahead the D-backs in the NL standings. As Mark Grace often says, it's not who you play, but when you play them. The Nationals were hot coming in, scoring nine runs in each of their previous two games, and have feasted on D-backs pitching so far.
STARTING PITCHING MATCHUP
Corbin Burnes, (3-2, 2.72 ERA, 4.11 FIP) will start for Arizona. Burnes went seven innings, allowing two runs against the Pirates May 27. He left with a 6-2 lead, but the bullpen blew the game by allowing seven runs in the eighth inning.
The Diamondbacks' ace has been outstanding over the last month. Dating back to April 30, he's gone 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 33 innings. Burnes has a 5.09 ERA against the Nationals in four starts against them since 2023, however. That includes a loss on April 6 in which he went five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks.
Left-hander Mitchell Parker (4-4, 4.65 ERA, 4.28 FIP) will hope to repeat prior success against the D-backs to deliver a sweep for Washington. He two-hit the D-backs for six inning on April 5, allowing one run. Parker had a 1.39 ERA through his first five starts but has fallen on harder times since then.
The second year pitcher has been blasted for an 8.46 ERA and a 5.25 FIP in his last six starts dating back to April 27. He took the loss against the Mariners in his most recent outing, lasting 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits, including three homers.
LINEUP
Bullpens
Justin Martinez has not pitched since Monday. Expect him to appear in this game, almost regardless of the situation. Shelby Miller only had to throw nine pitches on Saturday and has gotten more rest of late, and should be good to go on back to back days.
The Diamondbacks made a roster move on Sunday, recalling Cristian Mena and optioning Scott McGough to Triple-A Reno. Michael McDermott has more on that.
Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan had Saturday off after working on back to back day, and is likely available for a ninth inning save. Jose Ferrer has worked three out of four days and could be down today. The same goes for Cole Henry, who threw 32 pitches yesterday. Former Diamondback Andrew Chafin could be among the relievers tasked with getting the ball to Finnegan.
