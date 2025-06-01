Diamondbacks Recall Cristian Mena in Latest Bullpen Roster Move
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move concerning their bullpen ahead of their series finale against the Washington Nationals. Pitching prospect Cristian Mena has been recalled from Triple-A Reno. As the corresponding roster move, right-hander Scott McGough has been optioned to Reno.
This move hardly comes as a surprise, given how last night's game unfolded. With the bullpen having to cover all 27 outs in the game, a shakeup was inevitable. McGough picked up the first three, although he allowed two inherited runners to score, plus three of his own, to put the Diamondbacks in an 11-0 hole in the second inning.
Not only was his outing ineffective, but he also threw 39 pitches and had two up-downs in the game. With him down potentially for a couple of days at a minimum, plus Ryne Nelson going four innings in long relief, the team needed extra bullpen coverage.
Mena has two major league appearances, including one on May 9. He pitched 3.2 scoreless, hitless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out five and nearly coming away with his first major league win. He was the scheduled starter for Reno on Sunday, so he's fully gassed up to give the team innings in case of a short start by Corbin Burnes or to rest the bullpen in a blowout.
The Diamondbacks still view Mena as a starting pitcher prospect, so this should be another short stint on the major league roster. With Ryne Nelson likely converting to a more traditional relief role soon, the team could also opt to keep him up as the long reliever moving forward.
The Diamondbacks are 27-31, and have lost four straight series. They are in desperate need of a boost, and will hope for a strong start from Burnes on Sunday, as well as a solid showing by both the offense and bullpen.