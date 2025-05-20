Can Ryne Nelson Deliver D-backs' Series Win Over Dodgers?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium for game two of a three-game set Tuesday, after taking Monday's opener by a sturdy 9-5 score. Ryne Nelson will make his second start of the season.
The D-backs have won five of their last seven games, while the Dodgers were swept at home by the Angels and are now on a four-game losing streak.
Pitching Matchup
Both of Nelson's starts to this point in the season have come in a pinch, as he began the year as the D-backs' primary long reliever.
He made his first start of 2025 as a result of Corbin Burnes missing one start due to shoulder inflammation. In that start, Nelson tossed 4.1 innings against the Mets, and though he walked four, he only allowed two runs to score. Torey Lovullo said that Nelson would likely be on a pitch limit of 65-70.
Most recently, struggling left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez was placed on the 15-day Injured List with shoulder inflammation of his own, spotting Nelson another opportunity to start — on six days' rest from his most recent outing.
Nelson has a 5.13 ERA on the season, but his peripherals are a completely different story. He sports a 3.71 FIP, 3.90 expected ERA and 3.49 expected FIP. Over 26.1 innings, Nelson has punched out 28 while walking just 10. He still relies nearly entirely on his excellent four-seam fastball, but will likely need to have command of his entire arsenal to hold down the vaunted Dodgers' lineup.
Nelson has seen LA once already in 2025. After the aforementioned Burnes delivered a seven-inning gem against the Dodgers at Chase Field, Nelson entered in relief, and tossed two efficient clean innings, locking down his first save of the year (and the second of his career) on just 16 pitches. Tuesday's task will be a much different one, however.
The Dodgers will turn to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto had a minuscule 0.90 ERA entering his May 8 matchup with the D-backs in Arizona. The Diamondbacks doubled his ERA in that game, lighting up Yamamoto for five runs on six hits and a walk, including a grand slam.
Yamamoto has a deep arsenal of plus stuff, throwing upper 90s on his fastball, with a splitter and heavy curve as his two primary put-away pitches. The 26-year-old out of Japan has been a dominant arm, but has also given up eight earned runs over his past 11 innings. His season ERA is now up to 2.12. The Diamondbacks would do well to strike early, or at least force the right-hander to labor in hopes of chasing him early.
Lineup
Recently-recalled top prospect Jordan Lawlar will get his first start at third base and bat ninth for the Diamondbacks, with Eugenio Suárez out of the lineup on what is likely a pre-scheduled off-day.
Lawlar has yet to record a base hit on the season, and has struggled to pick up breaking balls from right-handers. Yamamoto will offer a serious challenge for Lawlar as the 22-year-old infielder is still finding his major league footing.
Otherwise, it's a relatively chalk lineup against a righty. Corbin Carroll will lead off after he tripled in Monday's game, with Ketel Marte behind him.
Gabriel Moreno will bat fifth after an excellent performance Monday. Moreno crushed a long home run to left field, and worked a D-backs' record-tying 16-pitch at-bat against Landon Knack, which ultimately resulted in a hard-hit flyout. Moreno has now homered twice (one grand slam), with five total base hits and six RBI in four games against LA this season.
Alek Thomas will get the start in center as the left-handed half of a developing platoon with young utilityman Tim Tawa.
As for the Dodgers, Arizona will have to watch out for the usual suspects. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts both homered off Brandon Pfaadt in Monday's game, with the dangerous Freddie Freeman lurking behind them. Utility man Tommy Edman is now healthy, and brought in a run Monday, as did Teoscar Hernandez, but neither player will start as they are likely on return-to-play protocols.
Bullpen
The Diamondbacks had to use four relievers Monday. Ryan Thompson struggled once again, nearly setting up LA for a ninth-inning comeback.
Thompson is likely down after throwing 24 pitches and looking shaky. Scott McGough and Juan Morillo each threw 14 pitches in a scoreless inning, and interim closer Shelby Miller was unfortunately used to finish Thompson's ninth, though he only threw four pitches.
Left-hander Jalen Beeks warmed up Monday, but did not enter. He is coming off a rough outing, and has been used at an unsustainable rate, with 23 innings pitched already. Christian Montes De Oca is still awaiting his MLB debut, but thin bullpen options could force him into the game against a tough opponent, depending on the length of Nelson's start.