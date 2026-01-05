Ranking D-backs' Top 3 Remaining Needs

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still nowhere near fulfilling every need on their long list this offseason.

While GM Mike Hazen and co. have made some moves to address the starting rotation and backup catcher, the D-backs are still in need of multiple pieces if they want to have any chance at contending in 2026.

There's still much yet unresolved with regard to this offseason. Will Ketel Marte be traded? Will Alex Bregman become a Diamondback?

Regardless, these three areas are going to be crucial for the D-backs to address in the coming weeks as MLB hurtles toward Spring Training in just under six weeks.

Ranking Diamondbacks' Biggest Remaining Needs

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

1: Bullpen, bullpen, bullpen

The Diamondbacks desperately need bullpen arms — and multiple. While it doesn't appear Hazen is looking to go out and land an established closer for the time being, Arizona does need more than one leverage arm.

Perhaps a cheap reunion with left-hander Jalen Beeks could kick things off in this department, but if Arizona wants to have a competitive bullpen, they likely need to go and add at least two arms capable of manning the final three innings of the game.

Even if Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk both come back swiftly and strongly, this is an area that simply cannot be ignored.

2: Left-handed Bat

It might seem as if the D-backs' biggest lineup need is in the first base department, but it feels more likely they'll look to give those duties to Pavin Smith at this stage, with potential remaining in deadline grab Tyler Locklear once he's healthy enough to return to play.

But there's no clear-cut DH option on this team as of yet. Adrian Del Castillo may see some time in that role, but he's struggled with swing-and-miss. While a first base acquisition could push Smith back into the DH role, the point is Arizona needs a left-handed bat to face a heavy dose of right-handed pitching.

Diamondbacks on SI's Jack Sommers further fleshed out this need here.

3: A right-handed outfielder

The Diamondbacks have a superstar in Corbin Carroll, but their outfield is somewhat of a weak spot. The D-backs have almost exclusively left-handed outfielders, with the exception of the switch-hitting Jorge Barrosa, and Carroll is the only one that brings much power.

There is a world in which Jordan Lawlar, Blaze Alexander or even Tim Tawa find a more permanent there, but those are not guaranteed solutions just yet.

Until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns from his ACL rehab, there won't be much reliable production from the right-hand side in the outfield, and adding a righty outfielder could even help fill the other half of the DH platoon — perhaps similarly to Randal Grichuk for the past two seasons.

