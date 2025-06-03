Can Zac Gallen Get Back on Track vs Braves?
The Arizona Diamondbacks salvaged the final game of a brutal three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, but they'll have a different challenge ahead as they take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. Arizona time.
Right-hander Zac Gallen will take the mound, looking to build any semblance of momentum in what has been a discouragingly tough season. The D-backs, with rotation questions now swirling, could use a dominant outing from their former ace.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (5.54 ERA)
There's no denying Gallen would like to have many of his recent starts back. He has not looked like the Cy Young-contending arm that carried Arizona's rotation through the 2022 and 2023 seasons, or even close to that pitcher.
Though his peripherals allow for some bad luck, he has simply not been a good pitcher this season. Gallen is walking batters at a career-high 11.0% clip, and his strikeout rate is a career-low 22.6%.
The former ace has simply not been able to land his fastball consistently, and is therefore struggling to set up his offspeed and breaking pitches. He has not thrown a Quality Start since May 6 against the Mets, and has surrendered 20 earned runs in his last 20.1 innings, walking 11 and striking out 17 in that stretch.
If Gallen is to turn his season around, it will need to happen soon. Tuesday is as good a time as any, but it has not looked good for the right-hander this season.
RHP Spencer Strider (4.50 ERA)
The Braves got one of their premier arms back from the Injured List on May 19, and he's had a rough go since then. He's thrown to a 4.50 ERA and 4.94 FIP, and his trademark high-velocity fastball has dipped from near-triple-digits to a surprisingly low 95 MPH. He also throws a heavy slider, a changeup and an occasional curve.
Granted, he's only made three starts, but he has yet to pitch through the sixth inning, and has allowed seven earned runs in his first 14 innings. Though he's still punching out batters at a decently high rate (9.64 strikeouts per nine), his previously-deadly fastball has been slugged to a .500 clip.
He took the loss despite allowing just one run his last time out against the Phillies, but walked four and hit a batter.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have gotten to him previously. He has a career 6.20 against Arizona, and gave up five runs on seven hits against the D-backs over four innings in April of 2024.
Lineup
This article will be updated with the starting lineup once available.
Bullpen
The off-day for both teams allows their bullpens to be rested and mostly available. But it's no secret that Arizona has a serious reliever problem. Righty Justin Martinez worked a pain-free ninth inning on Sunday with two strikeouts, however, as his velocity ticked up near 102 MPH. Shelby Miller also worked an efficient eighth. Outside those options, it becomes much less stable for Arizona.
If the Braves do have a save situation, it may be prime time for some ninth-inning D-backs magic, as closer Raisel Iglesias has been hammered to a 5.64 ERA and three blown saves. The rest of their pen has been relatively sturdy, however.