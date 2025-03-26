Chase Field Opening Day FAQ for Those Attending Cubs vs Diamondbacks
The following is from a Diamondbacks Press Release with everything you need to know if heading out to Chase Field for Opening Day
The Arizona Diamondbacks are expecting a packed house at Chase Field for Opening Day this Thursday and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays, reserve parking beforehand, take advantage of gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and be in their seats by 6:00 p.m. to ensure they enjoy all of the home opener festivities.
Pregame events begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a flyover from the Luke Air Force Base, ceremonial first pitch by the Big 12 Champion ASU Football team, and national anthem by American Idol star and Gilbert native, Mckenna Breinholt.
Diamondbacks 2025 Guide to Opening Day at Chase Field:
Game: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs
When: Thursday, March 27│7:10 p.m.│D-backs RHP Zac Gallen vs. Cubs LHP Justin Steele
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m. to general public.
In Seats: Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:00 p.m. to enjoy Opening Day festivities.
Roof: The roof is expected to be open, weather permitting. High temperature is forecasted to be 90 degrees, with temperatures dropping throughout the night.
Parking: To reserve parking before you go, visit dbacks.com/parking. The parking garages will not accept cash, so be sure to have a credit or debit card if not reserving in advance.
Clear Bag Policy & Fan Screening: The Clear Bag Policy ensures the safety of our guests and provides an expedited, efficient ballpark entry process and enjoyable fan experience. All bags greater than 4.5”x6.5” must be clear. Approved bags are smaller than 4.5” x 6.5” and clear bags no larger than 12”x6”x12”.Information on the policy can be found here. Fans with non-approved bags may store those personal items for a fee in a secure, convenient storage option at the Mobile Locker Company Truck on the north plaza.
Tickets on MLB Ballpark app: Fans are encouraged to make sure their phones are fully charged and have their tickets loaded on the MLB Ballpark app for a seamless mobile and contactless entry. Click here for download and app instructions.
Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar: Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, located in the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field, will have extended hours for Opening Day, opening at 11:00 a.m. with food service until 9:00 p.m. and bar service running through 1:00 a.m. Fans can enjoy a beer garden from 4:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. and live music after the game from 9:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Learn more at dbacks.com/dtphx.
Food & Beverage Highlights:Fans are encouraged to try Chase Field’s newest food offerings including S’mores Nachos (Churro Dog HQ, section 130), Filthy Mac Fries (Taste of Chase, section 130), Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato (D-backs BBQ Alley, section 114), Hot Honey Chicken Fries (Four Peaks, section 139), Mushroom and Swiss Smash (Batflip Burgers, section 118), and Dole Whip (Big Dawgs, section 105).
New Food & Beverage Locations: New dining options at Chase Field include Someburros (sections 115 and 314), Jefferson Street Deli (section 122), Loaded Nacho Helmet Cart (section 131), Sandlot Snacks (section 332), and a second Big Dawgs/Churro HQ (section 324). A full list of food and beverage locations can be found at dbacks.com/food.
Value at the Park: Value Items are a staple of the Chase Field experience. Available at Double Headers concession stands, $2.99 items include a 12 oz. soda, value dog, popcorn and peanuts while a 12 oz. beer is $4.99. The Team Shop carries a value hat and value tee at $14.99 apiece and a pin for $2.99. More information can be found here.