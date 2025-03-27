Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day Game Preview
Opening Day is here, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs for the first game of the season for the D-backs. The Cubs are already 0-2, having dropped both game in Tokyo against the Dodgers earlier this month.
How to Watch
Game time is 7:10 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Dbacks.TV and 98.7 Arizona Sports Station, as well as on various channels. Full list of channels and streaming services below:
DIRECTV satellite and streaming Ch. 686
Cox Ch. 34 in Phoenix, Ch. 26 in Tucson and Yurview in Las Vegas
Spectrum Ch. 304, Ch. 444
Xfinity/Comcast Ch. 1261
Fubo
Orbitel Ch. 225, Ch. 925
TDS (various)
MLB.TV (must have Dbacks.TV subscription package)
Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly will be on the call for the television broadcast, and Chris Garagiola and Tom Candiotti will man the radio booth.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as it will be a jam packed house. Everything fans heading out to Chase Field need to know is included in the link at the bottom of the page.
Pitching Matchup: LHP Justin Steele vs RHP Zac Gallen
Justin Steele became the ace of the Cubs staff in 2023 when he went 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA, finishing fift in the NL Cy Young voting. He missed time with injury in 2024, making just 24 starts, but still posted a 3.07 ERA while going just 5-5 due to poor run and bullpen support.
Steele got knocked around by the Dodgers in the second game in Tokyo, giving up five runs on five hits, including two homers in just four innings, taking the loss.
The Diamondbacks have faced Steele five times since 2022. He's 0-2 with a 4.08 ERA in that time. The D-backs got to Steele last time they faced him for five runs on nine hits on July 19 last year in a 5-2 Arizona victory at Wrigley field.
Steele has been primarily a two-pitch pitcher, throwing 91-92 MPH four-seamers and a devastating slider. Those two pitches account for over 90% of pitches thrown. He'll mix in an occasional changeup and curveball however.
Zac Gallen will make his third straight Opening Day start for the Diamondbacks, having been tabbed for the honor in 2023 ad 2024. While there was some controversy over the choice, Gallen has started 136 games with Arizona and has a 52-34 record with a 3.32 ERA. He had two top five finishes in the Cy Young voting in 2022 and 2023.
Gallen battled hamstring issues in 2024, limiting him to 28 starts and 148 innings, but still managed to go 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA lifetime against the Cubs, and hasn't allowed an earned against them since 2022, throwing 14 scoreless innings the last two years, including a complete game shutout in 2023.
Gallen's fastball has sat in the 93-94 MPH range most of the time over the last two years. The command of the pitch sometimes deserted him last year, leading to high pitch counts, increased walks, and ultimately shorter outings. Fastball command is the one thing he needs the most in order to regain elite status.
LINEUPS
Note: this article will be updated to reflect the Cubs' lineup once it is made official
Superstars Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll will be at the top of the order to get things started for Arizona. With the lefty Steele on the mound right-hand DH Randal Grichuk gets the nod over Pavin Smith. Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno is behind the plate. Jake McCarthy got the starting nod over Alek Thomas in centerfield
The Cubs lineup will feature new addition Kyle Tucker. The star right fielder went from the Astros to the Cubs in an offseason trade.
BULLPENS
The Diamondbacks will go with a closer by matchups system to open the season, with Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk expected to get the bulk of the save chances. Kevin Ginkel was supposed to be in that mix, but landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation to start the season. Ryan Thompson, Joe Mantiply, and Shelby Miller will pitch key innings as well.
Ryan Pressly will close for the Cubs, with Porter Hodge and Ryan Brasier expected to pitch in high leverage roles. Caleb Thielbar is the matchup lefty in the Chicago bullpen.