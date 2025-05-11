Corbin Burnes Delivers Gem, Diamondbacks Shut Out Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead in their four-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 3-0 in front of 47,106 fans on Saturday. Corbin Burnes delivered his most impressive start of the season, and the offense did just enough.
Burnes began his outing by serving up a single to the dangerous Shohei Ohtani. But the baserunner was quickly erased by a ground ball double play. That set the tone for an efficient start to what would eventually become a brilliant day on the mound for the ace.
Burnes completed seven innings, just the second time a D-backs' starter has done so all season after Zac Gallen did so on May 6. Burnes gave up five hits — all singles —and walked two, though one was an intentional walk of Ohtani.
Though Burnes did work through some base traffic in the fourth, he truly never faltered, and kept a strong handle on the game throughout. He collected 12 whiffs, spread nearly evenly among his entire arsenal.
The ace looked much more like the pitcher Arizona expected to get this season. He held Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to one collective base hit — the single that led off the game. Burnes lowered his ERA to 2.95, below 3.00 for the first time all season.
The D-backs' offense struggled to put up much traffic early on, but did manufacture a run in the third inning. Corbin Carroll led the inning off with a triple — his fifth of the season. He was brought home on a hard-hit RBI groundout by Ketel Marte.
From there, it was relatively smooth sailing for Dodgers' righty Dustin May, as Arizona didn't put much of a threat in the middle innings.
However, Eugenio Suárez did club his 12th homer of the season in the sixth inning, a towering, 455-foot blast to left center. That spotted Arizona a 2-0 lead.
Right-hander Ryne Nelson took over for Burnes in the eighth, and tossed a sturdy 1-2-3 inning against Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, punching out Betts looking with a cutter on the bottom left corner of the zone.
Both clubs would trade scoreless innings, until Marte ripped a double to center in the home half of the eighth, and Pavin Smith knocked a double of his own down the right-field line. Smith finished an impressive 3-for-4 with the double and RBI on the night.
Nelson made quick work of the ninth, locking down his first save of the season with two hitless, scoreless innings. He needed just 16 pitches to mow down the Dodgers' top six hitters. It was an extremely well-pitched win for Arizona, finding redemption after their heartbreaker on Friday.
After guaranteeing at least a split in this series, the Diamondbacks will be back in action on Sunday, looking to take three of four at 1:10 p.m. behind right-hander Zac Gallen.