Insider Gives Major Update to D-backs' Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

There may be a significant development in the ever-present trade rumors surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte — one D-backs fans will likely be happy to hear.

According to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the Boston Red Sox may not be in the market for the superstar infielder after their recent trade acquisition.

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Red Sox swung a significant trade. Boston acquired veteran first baseman (and former catcher) Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals. Going back to St. Louis were right-handerHunter Dobbins, as well as pitching prospects Yhoiker Fajardo and Blake Aita.

The Red Sox will have to pay a significant portion of Contreras' contract, as well. While the Cardinals will cover $8 million of it, Boston will have to take on $33.5 million.

According to Nightengale, this likely signals the end of a Ketel Marte pursuit for the Red Sox.

"The Red Sox, who will be responsible for $33.5 million of the $41.5 million owed to Willson Contreras, are now expected to end trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2B Ketel Marte," Nightengale wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

It's unclear as of this writing why exactly the Red Sox might be pivoting off a Marte trade. Marte does not come with an unfriendly contract, after all. It's quite possible Boston, after failing to meet the lofty demands to acquire Marte, simply chose to add to their infield in another way by bringing in Contreras.

Regardless, the Marte trade rumors continue to swirl. Although they aren't expected to go on much longer, there's yet to be a report of any deal that has come close to completion. Marte is still a Diamondback, for now, and may remain one.

The D-backs have reportedly asked teams for hefty hauls, mostly surrounding pitching. With the recent addition of right-handers Merrill Kelly and Michael Soroka, however, there is a chance Arizona looks to add to their roster in other ways.

Still, it doesn't seem that any team is close to actually wrenching Marte away from the desert, although the lack of a report on the matter does not necessarily mean a deal isn't being worked out behind closed doors.

Regardless, the D-backs will eventually have to make a decision on Marte's future with the club.

