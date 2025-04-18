Corbin Burnes Leads Diamondbacks into Wrigley Field to Face Cubs
The Arizona Diamondbacks begin the second leg of their six game road trip Friday afternoon with a game at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. First pitch is 11:20 A.M. MST, 1:20 P.M. CST. The two teams split a four game series at Chase Field March 27-March 30.
The D-backs are coming off a three game sweep of the Miami Marlins, while the Cubs dropped two of three to the Padres. Chicago leads the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers by one game with a 12-9 record. Despite a 13-7 record, the D-backs sit in fourth place in the NL West, three games back of the first place Padres
While it's still very early in the season, winning the series is critical as it would give the D-backs a better head to head record, which is the first tie-breaker in the event of the two teams finishing with the same record in the Wild Card standings.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Corbin Burnes, 0-1, 5.28 ERA, 5.87 FIP in 15.1 IP. Burnes is making his fourth start for the Diamondbacks. He pitched a Quality Start against the Brewers April 12, going six innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. He allowed one homer in the D-backs come-from-behind victory.
While the reduction in walks was a welcome sign, the lack of strikeouts and swing and miss are a sign he's still not fully dialed in. Teams have been stacking left hand batters against him in the early going. In years past he saw roughly a 50/50 split in plate appearances by left and right hand batters. But so far just 62% of his PA against have been versus left-hand batters.
Ironically however, Burnes has a large reverse split in a small sample. In 26 PA right-hand batters have gone 9-for-26, .360 with two homers. Left-hand batters are just 6-for-31, .194 with one homer. Eight of his nine walks issues have come versus left hand batters.
RHP Colin Rea, 0-0, 1.00 ERA, 1.77 FIP in 9 IP. Rea spent the previous two seasons with the Brewers, making 49 starts and nine relief appearances, going 18-12 with a 4.40 ERA and 4.87 FIP. The Brewers declined his 2025 option, making him a free agent. He signed a deal with the Cubs in January for one year and a player option for 2026.
Beginning the year in the bullpen, Rea has been pressed back into a starting role due to Justin Steele requiring season ending elbow surgery. Ray had thrown three scoreless relief outing before making a start against the Dodgers on April 13. He went 3.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits, and a walk, striking out five. He threw 68 pitches, and is close to being stretched back out to a starter's workload. Expect the Cubs to allow him to approach the 80 pitch mark.
Rea throws 94-95 MPH four-seamers and sinkers, along with sweeper, curve, cutter, and even a splitter once in a while.
Lineups
Torey Lovullo is sticking with more or less his set lineup. Gabriel Moreno is back at catcher after taking a day off on Thursday. Jake McCarthy is playing in center field after missing three games due to a sore hand from a hit by pitch last Sunday.
The top four in the order, Corbin Carroll (1.064 OPS), Geraldo Perdomo (.919 OPS), Pavin Smith (1.236 OPS), and Josh Naylor (.980 OPS) have carried the offense of late. Carroll is second in the NL behind only Fernando Tatis Jr. with 1.6 WAR and could be a strong MVP candidate this year.
Eugenio Suarez is slumping since opening the year with five homers in five games. He's gone just five for 49, .102 with 22 strikeouts. Getting Suárez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.145 average) is critical for the D-backs if they want to sustain their top rated offense (3rd in MLB in runs scored with 5.47).
The Cubs lineup is led by MVP candidate Kyle Tucker, who has a .988 OPS, five homers, and 19 RBI already. Michael Busch (.927 OPS) and Seiya Suzuki (.904 OPS) have been the other top hitters on the team. Former Diamondback Carson Kelly is batting .404 with four homers in 40 plate appearances, splitting time at catcher with Miguel Amaya.
The Cubs have scored 5.90 runs per game, and that is due in large part to having a deep, balanced lineup. Ian Happ (.631) OPS ad Dansby Swanson ( .571 OPS) are off to slow starts however.
Bullpen
Torey Lovullo will likely be without the help of co-closers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, both of whom worked on back-to-back days in the Marlins series. Jalen Beeks also worked the previous two days, and Ryan Thompson threw 33 pitches with an up-down on Thursday
Curiously, Lovullo did not use Ryne Nelson in Thursday's game, despite the right-hander being on four full days rest after throwing 36 pitches on April 12. Expect Nelson to get in this game, along with Bryce Jarvis, and potentially Joe Mantiply, who has struggled mightily all year to a 13.50 ERA.
The Cubs' bullpen, by contrast, is well rested thanks to an off day yesterday. Their closer, Ryan Pressley, primary setup men Porter Hodge and Julian Merryweather, and lefty Caleb Thielbar, each last pitched on Tuesday.