Corbin Burnes Takes Mound in Search of Series Win vs Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to take a series victory on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m., with right-hand ace Corbin Burnes getting the start.
The D-backs took game one in shutout fashion, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory behind a dominant start by right-hander Ryne Nelson. Arizona is now back at an even .500 at 27-27, while the Pirates are an ugly 19-36.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Corbin Burnes (2.73 ERA)
Burnes has begun to steadily shape back into the true ace the D-backs signed to a $210 million deal in the offseason. He's allowed no more than three earned runs in a start since April 6, and has gone at least six innings in his last four straight — including two seven-inning outings.
If not for one misplaced two-strike pitch, he may have delivered seven shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out, but he still delivered a sturdy, efficient Quality Start, and he's struck out 23 batters against six walks in his last three starts.
Burnes' trademark cutter has looked much more like the pitch he is known for, and the right-hander appears both confident and in control on the mound of late. The D-backs could use another lengthy start against a free-swinging Pirates team that has struggled offensively.
RHP Mike Burrows (7.20 ERA)
25-year-old righty Mike Burrows has only made one major league start so far, in which he gave up four runs over five innings. He allowed four hits and three walks, but two of his hits were home runs, leading to a small-sample-size 7.20 ERA.
Burrows was excellent in Triple-A, throwing to a 2.51 ERA in seven starts this season. He struck out 11.41 batters per nine, but did allow six homers and 11 walks in just 32.1 innings.
Burrows throws a mid-90s four-seamer and a changeup, making up 70% of his pitches. He also throws a slow, loopy curve and an occasional slider. He hasn't been hit particularly hard overall, but is often a victim of the long ball. The Diamondbacks bit lefty Andrew Heaney for a pair of homers and a line-drive RBI single in Monday's game, and should be able to tee off on Burrows if his location is sub-optimal.
Lineup
It's an off-day for All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. Marte is riding a nine-game hit streak, and went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's game. He's raised his slash to .283/.392/.566 of late as he's begun to look much more like his All-Star self post-IL.
In Marte's stead, top prospect Jordan Lawlar will get the start at second base and hit ninth. Lawlar has yet to collect his first base hit since being recalled this season but has played a variety of infield positions.
Corbin Carroll, on the other hand, is slumping. He's hitting just .115 in his last seven games, and has struggled at the plate, both in the strikeout department and in batted ball luck.
Bullpen
The D-backs had to use four relievers Monday to protect a 5-0 lead, including flamethrower Justin Martinez. Martinez entered a bases-loaded, no-out mess bequeathed to him by Scott McGough, and calmly retired the side without allowing a runner to score.
His trademark velocity was back up to the 102 MPH range, and his command looked notably better. He may be down as part of a return-to-play protocol from his time on the IL, but he only threw 13 pitches Monday, and could be called upon in a pinch.
Meanwhile, Kendall Graveman and Ryan Thompson were both used, and both worked stress-free outings. Graveman threw just six pitches, while Thompson threw 15. Shelby Miller has not worked in nearly a week after throwing three straight and will likely get into the game Tuesday, barring a blowout situation.