Corbin Carroll Returns to Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Athletics

The development Arizona Diamondbacks fans have been waiting for has arrived. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll will make his official return to the D-backs' lineup on Wednesday, hitting leadoff and serving as the DH.

Carroll went down with a broken hamate bone at the beginning of spring training, and was forced to miss both the World Baseball Classic and Cactus League play up to this point.

But now, Carroll is back in the lineup, playing in his first real game of 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Returns to Lineup

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Corbin Carroll (7) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The star outfielder underwent surgery to remove the hamate bone, and began his rapid rehab process immediately, working out at Salt River Fields the day following his procedure.

Carroll told reporters earlier in the week that he intended to get into 10 spring training games, and that appears to be a very realistic possibility. It comes as little surprise to see such a rapid return to action for Carroll.

Arizona's full lineup is as follows:

1 - DH Corbin Carroll

2 - 2B Ildemaro Vargas

3 - CF Jorge Barrosa

4 - 1B Pavin Smith

5 - C Aramis Garcia

6 - RF Oscar Mercado

7 - 3B Yassel Soler

8 - LF Junior Franco

9 - SS Anderdson Rojas

Carroll getting as many live-game swings as possible will be beneficial to his recovery process. Often, hamate bone injuries dampen the power in a player's swing. Carroll, who clubbed 31 homers and 17 triples in 2025, will have a longer runway to build that power stroke back up than expected.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Gets Start vs Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (19) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the mound for the D-backs will be right-hander Ryne Nelson. Nelson has looked quite sharp this spring, despite giving up his first two runs of Cactus League play in his most recent appearance.

Nelson has pitched 4.2 innings over his two starts, striking out six batters and allowing three base hits. He has yet to allow a walk. His velocity, movement and general location have looked as sharp as they did at the tail end of his excellent previous season.

Arizona's right-hander is coming off a breakout season in 2025, in which he pitched to a 3.16 ERA over the the course of 23 starts once slotting back into the starting rotation.

Nelson figures to be one of the D-backs' options to take over the opening day starter role after Merrill Kelly was removed from that honor as a result of intercostal nerve irritation. It will likely come down to Nelson or fellow righty Zac Gallen.