9 Diamondbacks Player Milestones to Reach in 2026

Baseball is a game that is steeped in numbers and history. Below is a list of Arizona Diamondbacks players that are poised to reach notable personal milestones during the 2026 season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Players Potential Milestones in 2026

Corbin Carroll needs 18 homers to reach 100 and 7 triples to reach 50. Carroll has averaged 14 triples and 26 homers over the last three seasons. This combination of power and speed this year is very rare.

The last player to exceed 100 homers and 50 triples by their age 25 season was Vada Pinson, who reached those thresholds in 1963 in his age-24 season. No other player post integration 1947 has achieved those two career milestones so young.

Four hall of famers that played prior to integration that reached these milestones by their age-25 season are Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Jimmy Fox, and Joe Medwick.

Ketel Marte has 171 career homers and needs 29 to reach 200. He has averaged 29.7 homers per year over the last three seasons. Only 17 primary second basemen (50% or more of playing time) in the history of the game have reached the 200-homer plateau, led by Hall of Famer Jeff Kent with 377.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 902 career hits and is 98 hits away from 1000. 19 players born in Cuba have reached that milestone. Two other active players from Cuba who might reach 1000 this year include Yandy Diaz (957 hits) and Jorge Soler (915 hits).

Nolan Arenado is just 16 RBI away from 1,200. He ranks 15th among players who have played at least 67% of the time at the hot corner in RBI. He needs just 35 RBI to pass former Diamondback Legend Matt Williams, who has 1,218 career RBI.

Carlos Santana is entering his 17th season in the league. He needs 15 homers to reach 350 and 64 RBI to reach 1200. Santana is the active major league leader in career walks with 1,330.

Among active players, Santana is followed by Bryce Harper (1105), Paul Goldschmidt (1086), Freddie Freeman (1070), and Mike Trout (1067).

Zac Gallen has 176 career starts, 24 away from 200. Since 2022 he has made 126 starts. Only three pitchers have made more since that season. Logan Webb with132, Dylan Cease with130, and Miles Mikolas with 126. Gallen ranks third on the Diamondbacks' franchise games-started list with 169.

Merrill Kelly is right behind his locker-mate with 172 games started, 28 away from 200. 162 of those starts have come in a Diamondbacks uniform, fourth all time in franchise history. Randy Johnson had 232 starts for the D-backs and Brandon Webb had 198 for the D-backs in their careers.

Corbin Burnes has 968 career innings pitched, needing 32 to reach 1000. The hope is he can return by the All-Star Break from Tommy John Surgery and provide the team with a boost over the final two-plus months of the season.

Paul Sewald has 86 career saves, and needs 14 to reach 100. He is currently fighting for the closer’s role once again in Spring Training.