D-backs Give Encouraging Merrill Kelly Update

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is throwing out to 60 feet, manager Torey Lovullo said on Tuesday. Kelly was seen throwing earlier in the day at Salt River Fields.

Kelly is working his way back from what was diagnosed as intercostal nerve irritation, causing mid-back tightness that will prevent him from being ready to make the start on opening day against the dodgers.

Lovullo had not spoken specifically to Kelly about his health following Tuesday's workout, but he held a rather optimistic perspective on Kelly's outlook.

"I haven't got the update as to what his day was like health-wise up to this point, but all systems are pointing towards him feeling good enough to continue progressing and get into that throwing program," Lovullo said.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Could Get Back on Mound Soon

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo said a bullpen session may be in Kelly's future.

"There is an eye on getting him back out and throwing a bullpen. But we got to make sure that he gets to that throwing program, [and that] he's asymptomatic."

The manager said the team has yet to determine when Kelly might be able to get back on the mound.

"Sooner than later, as soon as possible. And I think the medical team will figure that out and depend on how he did today through the rest of his throwing programs."

Lovullo said Kelly may not have to go through an entire long-toss process prior to throwing a bullpen.

"I think he's built up enough that he can get on a mound rather than go through the whole progression of the long toss program and the buildup that you're seeing some of these other guys do," the manager said. "But so far, so good. He feels good.

"I saw him. There was a little nonverbal communication today when I walked by him. And based on the look he gave me, I think he's doing pretty good," Lovullo said.

One of the more optimistic return scenarios for Kelly — outlined by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers in this article — would potentially see him slot into the back end of the starting rotation, but if he is not able to get back on a mound in the coming days, Arizona may be forced to put him on the Injured List for the early weeks of the year.

Lovullo said he has not given any more thought to who might be starting in Kelly's stead on opening day.

"I haven't even had a conversation about it, to be honest with you," he said. "I just want to let these guys get their work in."

Other Diamondbacks Injury Updates

Right-hander Corbin Burnes is throwing on flat ground. Burnes is aiming for a return by around the time of the 2026 All-Star break.

Right-hander Justin Martinez and left-hander A.J. Puk are throwing out to 120 feet. Puk expects to make his comeback prior to July, while Martinez is most likely a late-August return.

"They're trending very, very well. They're in good spots," Lovullo said.