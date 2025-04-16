Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo Hit Big Homers in D-backs Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Miami Marlins 10-4 Tuesday night at loanDepot Park. The game was punctuated by big home runs from Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll. Merrill Kelly had a terrific outing, and the bullpen, held the lead.
The emergence of Perdomo as a power threat is one of the more stunning and interesting stories of the young season. The shortstop has already matched his season homer total from last year. This time he went down and got a cutter at the bottom of the zone and golfed it out 407 feet into the upper deck for a three run blast, and 4-0 D-backs lead at the time.
One of the batters that Perdomo drove in was Corbin Carroll, who had just hit an RBI double in the previous at bat. Later in the sixth inning Carroll came up with the bases loaded and crushed a 96 MPH hour fastball at the top of the zone for another upper deck homer and the grand slam, the third of his career.
Carroll is now batting .338 and a 1.158 OPS. He has six homers and 15 RBI while batting leadoff for most of the season so far. He has emerged as an early MVP candidate in the National League.
Speaking to Jody Jackson on DBACKS.TV, Carroll was quick to praise his teammate before speaking about himself. "It's great to see Domo hop on their pitcher early and get us way out there. It's been fun to watch. Even in the cage, just he's hitting the ball a lot harder this year. And that combined with his other skills, just his eye for the ball. I'm excited to see what this year ends up with him."
Torey Lovullo spoke about Perdomo's sudden power surge, with a note of caution however. "I don't want him to think he's a power hitter, because I think that gets everybody into some problems. But he's just a good hitter. He's a good hitter that's following game plans. He understands how pitchers are working him" Lovullo said.
As for his own prowess, Carroll simplified things in his comments.
"I'm not trying to hit homers, I'm just trying to hit balls hard on the line. And some of them get out, but I'm just really happy with that swing"
Carroll has continued to solidify the adjustment he made to allow him to get to pitches at the top of the zone.
Kelly's night started off a little shaky, as he needed 38 pitches to get through the first two innings. He threw just two first-pitch strikes to the first nine batters and went either 2-0 or 3-1 to six of the first nine he faced. But he got through it, allowing just one in the second inning on a double and an RBI groundout.
Kelly proceeded to retire 15 of the next 16 batters he faced. He struck out nine and walked just one as the aggressive Marlins hitters kept chasing the change up. Kelly tallied 13 WHIFF in 37 swings, incuding six of 10 on the change.
Lovullo gave his perspective from the dugout on the adjustment Kelly made.
"He started to make some quality adjustments. He felt like they were checking off of certain zones and certain pitches. And he's so good at making adjustments. He just toggled a little bit, made some tiny adjustments, lifted the ball up a little bit. He was missing down. And then as soon as he started to put the ball on the plate, I think he got very, very tough."
Kelly's record improved to 3-1 and his ERA came down to 5.57. More importantly, it was the sixth straight quality start by a Diamondbacks pitcher. That is the longest active streak in the majors and the most consecutive quality starts for the D-backs since September of 2017 when they posted eight straight.
Josh Naylor also hit a solo homer and had a base hit. Every Diamondback but Garrett Hampson had a base hit, but even he drew a walk and scored two runs. Every D-back except Pavin Smith scored at least one run, despite Smith having two base hits.
The only down note for the Diamondbacks was Joe Mantiply struggled once again. After getting two quick outs in the seventh he allowed two doubles, two singles and walk, as two runs scored for the Marlins. Mantiply's ERA now stands at 13.50 on the season.
With the victory the D-backs record improves to 10-7. Game two of the series is Wednesday, starting at 3:40 P.M. MST, 6:40 P.M. EST. A couple of right-handers, Brandon Pfaadt and Max Meyer will face off.