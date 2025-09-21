Corbin Carroll Helps Diamondbacks Gain Ground in Playoff Hunt
The Arizona Diamondbacks played an impressive all-around game, beating the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 9-2. They took two of three to capture this series and evened the season series at 3-3.
The game featured good pitching, excellent defense, timely hitting early on, small ball with bunt base hits, and of course some home run power as well.
There were also two important milestones. Corbin Carroll became the first player in D-backs franchise history to reach the 30 homer, 30 stolen base plateau. Jorge Barrosa also hit his first major league homer.
Arizona Diamondbacks Keep Pace in the Wild Card Chase
The Mets lost, but the Reds won, so despite the victory, the D-backs still have a steep uphill climb over the last six games of the season in their effort to reach the Postseason. They've won 19 of their last 30 however and are doing everything possible to create a miracle.
They remain one game back of both the Reds and Mets, but Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker, meaning Arizona must finish a full game in front of the Reds to avoid losing on the tiebreaker.
The D-backs cannot lose a tiebreaker to the Mets. If they tie them in the standings and are ahead of the Reds, then they're in. See chart below.
Eduardo Rodriguez Throws Six Strong Innings
Rodriguez bounced back from a rough outing last time out to resume his resurgence, throwing six scoreless innings before faltering a bit in the seventh inning.
Rodriguez did not have a single 1-2-3 inning and allowed the leadoff batter to reach base four times, yet things always seemed in control.
He gave up six hits, walked three, and struck out five. He left the game with runners on first and third with nobody out, but Philip Abner came on to induce a popup and double play to shut the rally down and preserve Rodriguez's scoreless pitching line.
The solid effort got his season ERA back down to 4.91. While it's been a rough season on the whole, there is no doubt that Rodriguez has found his groove down the stretch to deliver a chance for the D-backs to stay in the Wild Card chase.
Taylor Rashi gave up two runs in the eighth and Nabil Crismatt worked around a couple of base hits to keep the Phillies off the board in the ninth inning.
Corbin Carroll Leads Balanced Diamondbacks Offense
The D-backs jumped on Phillies starter Ranger Suarez early. A double by Ketel Marte, a bunt single by Geraldo Perdomo, and fielder's choice RBI groundout by Corbin Carroll plated a run in the first.
The bottom of the order got it started in the second inning. A single by Tim Tawa, a walk to Jordan Lawlar and another bunt base hit, this time by Jorge Barrosa, loaded the bases. Marte came through with a sharp line drive single up the box to drive in two.
One out later, Carroll drilled a three-run homer, a 428-foot blast to right center, running the score on Suarez to 6-0. Suarez threw two scoreless innings after that, but the damage was done. The left-hander has now given up 13 runs in 7.2 innings against the Diamondbacks this year.
Carroll's 30th stolen base came in the sixth inning, as he reached that special milestone. Then he hit a double in the bottom of the eighth inning, later scoring on an RBI groundout from Gabriel Moreno, who also had three singles in the game.
In addition to Barrosa's solo homer, a high fly wall-scraper to left in the sixth inning, Tim Tawa also hit a solo shot in the eighth inning.
The Diamondbacks have an off day on Monday before starting their final home series of the year on Tuesday. It's a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.