Corbin Carroll Stays Hot Despite Tough D-backs Loss to Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, dropping game two of a three-game set at Oracle Park by a score of 10-6. Corbin Carroll blasted his 14th homer of the season, but it wasn't enough to dig back out of an early hole.
Arizona jumped on Giants starter and former Diamondback Robbie Ray fast and early. Carroll began his solid night with a single up the middle in his first at-bat following a two-homer game on Monday night.
Randal Grichuk then singled himself, and Eugenio Suárez brought Carroll home on a laser of a double down the left field line. Josh Naylor chopped another up the middle of a drawn-in infield to give the D-backs a quick 3-0 lead.
Carroll would later crush his 14th homer of the season in the seventh inning, tying Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the most in MLB. He did so off a 95 MPH fastball from left-hand reliever Kyle Harrison.
A season ago, it took Carroll until August 20 to reach 14 homers in 2024. This year, that homer helped raise his slash to an impressive .285/.357/.620 on the season.
But it wasn't quite as hot a night for starter Brandon Pfaadt. Fresh off a dominant shutout appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pfaadt tossed a relatively easy first inning with three ground ball outs, but quickly ran into trouble in the second.
The righty allowed a leadoff single, then walked Willy Adames with catcher Patrick Bailey waiting. Bailey has been struggling mightily in 2025, batting sub-.200 with a strikeout rate just below 34% on the year.
Rather than challenge Bailey, Pfaadt nibbled around the edges, capping off a seven-pitch at-bat with a sweeper way off the plate for a fourth non-competitive ball. That run came back to bite the D-backs, as infielder Christian Koss hit a grand slam in the next at-bat.
To his credit, Pfaadt gritted through two more scoreless innings, but ultimately exited with a 4-3 deficit. He spanned just four innings, allowing six hits, three walks and four earned runs, needing 95 pitches (59 strikes) to do so. Then, true to recent form, Arizona's bullpen quickly put the game out of reach.
"He never found a rhythm after [the grand slam]," manager Torey Lovullo told Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "The sinker was being yanked. He just couldn't locate his fastball the way he typically does."
After striking out Jung-Hoo Lee to open the fifth inning, right-handed fireballer Juan Morillo issued a walk and served up a slider in the zone to Adames, who belted it for a two-run shot and a 6-3 lead. Morillo allowed two more singles and a third earned run on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.
Right-hander Kendall Graveman, making his first major league appearance since 2023. He appeared to be spraying the ball a bit, issuing a walk to Matt Chapman, his sinker reached into the healthy 95 MPH range, and a nice throw from catcher Gabriel Moreno nailed Chapman at second base to help Graveman record a scoreless first inning with the Diamondbacks.
"I wanted to say how proud we are of him as an organization and all the sacrifices that he made to make today happen," Lovullo said. "To watch him walk off the field with a big smile on his face was good for all of us. He's going to throw a lot of really good innings for us. The stuff came out as good as we expected."
Joe Mantiply then gave up a double, walk and homer to make the score 10-4 in the eighth. The combined six runs given up by Morillo and Mantiply were yet another instance of the bullpen putting a game out of reach.
Though Pfaadt, Morillo and Mantiply all suffered poor appearances, the D-backs' offense was anything but sharp after their explosive first inning. Arizona's hitters saw 108 pitches from Ray through six innings, and somehow 74 of them for strikes.
Jordan Lawlar, in his first start since his call-up, went 0-for-3 and made a throwing error, though he did get into a ball for a sharp 103 MPH flyout. He'll have plenty more opportunites both at the plate and on defense.
"He's very athletic and strong. The results weren't there offensively, I know there was an error on the throw, but he's going to be fine," Lovullo said.
"He's a special player. We've just got to get him grounded and let him get a feel for what's going on."
Arizona threatened in the eighth, loading the bases against Camilo Doval, but Ketel Marte hit into an inning-ending double play. Naylor homered in the ninth to reward a Suárez walk, but it was unfortunately too little, too late.
The D-backs saw plenty of middle-middle pitches, but squandered multiple chances to collect the big knock. Still, Carroll finished 2-for-5 with the homer, Tim Tawa went 3-for-4, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-3 with a walk and Josh Naylor went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI.
The D-backs will be back in action on Wednesday for the rubber match, with first pitch scheduled for an early 12:45 p.m.