Corbin Carroll Stays Hot in Diamondbacks Win Over Miami
The struggles of the first half for Corbin Carroll are fading quickly from memory, as his second half surge continues. Carroll had another outstanding game in a narrow 3-1 victory over the Marlins Tuesday night at LoanDepot Park.
Carroll singled in the first, induced Marlins starter Edward Cabrera to balk him to second, and then scored on Joc Pederson's base hit. In the fifth inning Carroll hit an opposite field homer on a fastball low and away that put the D-backs up 2-0 at the time.
It was Carroll's fifth homer in his last 10 games, and 12th since July 7th. He's scored 91 runs, second only to Shohei Ohtani's 94. He leads the league in triples with 11. While his batting average is still at .221, his OPS has climbed from .606 on July 6th to .707 through this game. Carroll has also reached base safely in 30 straight starts.
Speaking to Jody Jackson after the game, Carroll attributed the power surge to focus. "This whole year I've been searching and I finally feel like some of the work that I've been putting in is paying off."
Eduardo Rodriguez had a very workman-like game. Moving his assortment of fastballs, changeups and cutters around the zone, he induced mostly soft contact and worked out of trouble when he needed to.
Rodriguez allowed one hit in each of the first three innings. The only inning where he retired the side in order was the fourth. He gave up a leadoff double in the fifth to Cristian Pache and a two out RBI single to Xavier Edwards.
Rodriguez walked the leadoff batter in the sixth and then gave up a one-out double to put runners on second and third. In the end, Rodriguez went 5.1 innings, with six hits, a walk, and one run allowed while striking out five. He threw 100 pitches, 67 for strikes. His record goes to 2-0 and his ERA came down to 3.94.
Torey Lovullo gave Rodriguez the hook in the sixth, bringing in Ryan Thompson. The sidewinder got the final two outs of the sixth, but not without some help from Carroll, who was not done impacting the game.
Carroll told Jody Jackson after the game "It feels great, Sanchez put a great swing on that ball and to be able to come out with an out as a result, that's huge right there." Indeed it was. Had that ball gotten through, it would have tied up the game.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo homer to provide the final insurance run, his 15th of the year. It was Gurriel's first homer in August and just his third RBI.
A.J. Puk relieved Thompson in the seventh with one out and a runner on. He got the final two outs and worked a scoreless eighth to give Torey Lovullo five outs.
Justin Martinez had a quick ninth inning save, retiring the side in order. A close play on a soft roller by speedy pinch-hitter Vidal Brujan was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned on review to end the game. It was Martinez's fourth save in four opportunities this month.
The D-backs got back in the series win column and are now 71-56. They'll go for the sweep behind Jordan Montgomery, who was announced as the Wednesday starter shortly before tonight's game.