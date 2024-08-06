D-backs Beat Guardians In Extras But Lose Gabriel Moreno to Injury
Justin Martinez threw a two-strike splitter to David Fry that dropped off the table, causing the Guardians DH to swing and miss. Thus ended a thrilling, see-saw battle in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Diamondbacks won 7-6.
Martinez was dominant, recording two strikeouts in the inning, and may be showing his manager he could ultimately be the answer at the closer's position. While it may be premature to anoint him the closer, his performance will certainly put him back in the mix to win the role. It was his first save this season, having failed in one prior ninth inning attempt.
The victory came at a cost however, as Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno went down with a left groin strain, and is almost certainly headed to the Injured List. Torey Lovullo said after the game that Moreno would head back to Phoenix to be examined by the team's doctors. "We know he's going to be down for a little while."
Joc Pederson came off the bench in the eighth inning to deliver another clutch home run, a two-run shot to right off Scott Barlow. That put the D-backs up 6-5. The lead didn't hold however, as Ryan Thompson gave up a run in the ninth inning to blow the save and send it to extra innings.
The D-backs scored their "Ghost Runner" Corbin Carroll in the top of the tenth to take the lead. He advanced to third on a bunt by Jake McCarthy and scored on a sacrifice fly from Eugenio Suarez.
The game started with Ketel Marte hitting a home run on the first pitch of the game from Guardians starter Logan T. Allen. It was Marte's 28th homer of the year fifth leadoff homer of the year. He was followed by Gabriel Moreno, who also hit a solo shot to spot Zac Gallen a 2-0 lead.
The D-backs ace could not hold the lead, immediately giving it up in the bottom of the first inning that included a Jose Ramirez RBI double. Gallen gave up another run on a double and a base hit in the second inning, as the D-backs fell behind 3-2.
Logan Allen settled down over the next four innings, putting up zeroes through the fifth inning. The D-backs offense got back to work against reliever Cade Smith in the 6th however. Singles by Josh Bell and Jake McCarthy were followed by an RBI double from Suarez and an RBI groundout from Geraldo Perdomo.
Once again, Gallen could not protect the lead, giving up two runs on a two-run single from Andres Gimenez, as the Guardians took the lead back 5-4. Gallen managed to get through the seventh inning however and was in line for the win following Pederson's homer.
Ending up with a no decision, Gallen's final line was 7 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. His ERA now stands at 3.75.
The D-backs are now 61-52, including 21-12 in one-run games. They're in a three-way virtual tie with the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card. The New York Mets are 1.5 games back.
Game two of the series is Tuesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. Arizona time. Eduardo Rodriguez will make his long-awaited Diamondbacks debut, to be faced by Guardians right-hander Ben Lively.