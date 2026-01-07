Insider Makes One Thing Clear About D-backs' Bregman Pursuit

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the clubs heavily linked to former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman, but he'd likely come at a cost that takes more than money away from Arizona.

There's been some speculation as to what the D-backs would be able to do financially, and whether or not they could find a way to sign Bregman while also keeping star second baseman Ketel Marte — whose trade market appears to be drawing to a close at this stage of the offseason.

Of course, fans would most likely prefer to keep Marte and find a way to add Bregman in addition. That had not been previously ruled out in its entirety, but according to a recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Diamondbacks may not be able to secure the best of both worlds in this story — Arizona would have to trade Marte to land Bregman.

Arizona Diamondbacks Must Trade Marte to Land Bregman

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in Bregman, but club executives make it clear that he’d be an option only if they are able to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. They want to lower payroll this season, and simply don’t have room in the budget for both players," Nightengale wrote.

This news is not exactly a surprise, but it does slam the door on the thought of a potent top-end lineup consisting of both All-Star infielders.

The truth is, Bregman is an excellent player, but he simply hasn't come close to the level of production Arizona has gotten from Marte in recent seasons, hitting .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers as opposed to Marte's .283/.376/.517 and 28.

But a Marte trade could, in theory, bring back a massive haul of pitching — something the D-backs do still need at the rotational and relief level.

But it does not appear any teams have offered the type of package GM Mike Hazen and co. have been hoping for. Hazen himself recently stated that no team has come close to reaching such a haul.

So if the D-backs are still serious about Bregman at this stage, it would seem as if his purpose would be to help replace some of Marte's offense in the event of a trade. Though Bregman does live in Arizona and could take a discount, the financial commitment would still be high.

For now, it seems most likely Bregman won't be coming to the desert, and Marte will remain with the D-backs. That may end up being the most beneficial outcome anyway.

