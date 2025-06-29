D-backs' Bullpen Nightmare Fuels Costly Sweep by Marlins
It's not easy for a team to win a baseball game when they issue 10 walks. The Arizona Diamondbacks were not exceptions to that statement on Sunday, losing 6-4 to the Miami Marlins in a brutal sweep.
Through the first 7.2 innings of the contest, Eduardo Rodríguez and Ryan Thompson each issued three walks. Jalen Beeks walked four in his second straight blowup outing.
Arizona was able to escape several jams to carry a thin 2-1 lead into the eighth inning, but Beeks allowed five earned runs in the top half, flipping the score to 6-2.
The Diamondbacks fall below .500 to 41-42. Miami continues its blazing recent pace to improve to 37-45. The Marlins have now swept back-to-back series against NL West teams, doing so to the San Francisco Giants in their previous series.
Diamondbacks' Rodriguez Fights Through Adversity for Solid Start
Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez's outing was short in terms of innings. It was anything but a short start, however.
Rodríguez tossed 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and three walks, but just one earned run. He struck out six.
His only run came in the first inning — the result of a triple and infield single. But he was able to settle down and hang zeroes on the scoreboard for the rest of his day.
Once again, the D-backs' infield defense did their starter no favors. In the top of the fifth, Rodríguez allowed a one-out single, but dialed up two potential game-ending double play balls. Neither were turned, and an error on third baseman Eugenio Suárez put runners on the corners.
Rodríguez issued a walk to load the bases, but gutted out the inning with a pair of strikeouts to maintain a 2-1 lead.
Despite being at 98 pitches, he came back out to open the sixth. He issued his third walk and induced a flyout before eventually exiting at 108 pitches (63 strikes). Thompson finished the inning, stranding the runner.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Lackluster in Loss
Arizona's offense, after scoring 15 runs in their previous two matchups, was mostly shut down by the Marlins on Sunday.
Jake McCarthy ripped a 106 MPH, 418-foot triple to plate a run and even the score at 1-1 in the second inning, and Ketel Marte crushed his 17th home run of the season an inning later for the lead.
The D-backs would go without a baserunner until the home half of the eighth inning, however. They strung together three singles, a walk and a wild pitch to pull within two runs, but it would not be enough, as Arizona went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.
The D-backs' bats managed just six hits and two walks. Suárez went 2-for-4 in another multi-hit game. McCarthy's triple and Marte's homer were the only extra-base hits on the day.
Arizona is now through the softer portion of their schedule. They will face a tough Giants club for four games beginning Monday. Ryne Nelson will face off against Logan Webb.