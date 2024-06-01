D-backs Combine Chaos and Slug in 10-5 Win Over Mets
Purveyors of the Diamondbacks and Mets box score today will rightfully focus in on Slade Cecconi's strong pitching line and Christian Walker's grand slam. But it was the long awaited chaos created on the base paths that set up and maintained the momentum in the D-backs' 10-5 victory.
Jake McCarthy led off the third inning in a scoreless tie with a sharp line drive single into right center field. He promptly stole second base. With Mets starter Sean Manaea now out of sync, he walked Kevin Newman. Not done running, McCarthy led a double a double steal, setting up 2nd and 3rd with none out. The steals were McCarthy's 6th and 7th of the year.
When Ketel Marte struck out swinging and Corbin Carroll went down looking it looked like the D-backs might squander a golden opportunity. But Manaea pitched around Randal Grichuk, walking him on four pitches. That backfired when he hung a first pitch sweeper in the middle of the plate to Christian Walker who crushed the mistake pitch for a grand slam.
Working with the 4-0 lead, Cecconi continued to attack the strike zone throwing scoreless third and fourth innings. He started off the game pumping 94-97 MPH fastballs, but by the fifth inning that velocity began to wane into the 91-93 range.
Mark Vientos got Cecconi for a leadoff homer in the fifth, and then Jeff McNeil reached on a swinging bunt. Cecconi got the next two outs, but Torey Lovullo lifted him before he could face Francisco Lindor for the third time. Kevin Ginkel came in and got Lindor to pop out to end the inning.
Cecconi's final line was 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. He threw 71 pitches, 46 for strikes. Just called up from Triple-A Reno the day before, he gave the D-backs everything they needed in this game.
More chaos ensued in the 6th inning as the D-backs got that run back and more. Gabriel Moreno ripped a two-out double and was driven in by an opposite field base hit through the four hole by Blaze Alexander. Alexander then stole second base and moved up to third on a wild pitch, coming in to score when the throw down went into left field.
It's this kind of baseball that fans and pundits alike have been wondering if they'd see again this year. The D-backs tacked on two more runs in the 7th, upping their lead to 8-1. Grichuk had an RBI single for his second hit of the game and Eugenio Suarez hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly to right.
Alexander and McCarthy singled to lead off the 8th, and Carroll delivered a two-rbi knock with a ground ball that snuck through the middle.
After scoring just nine runs in six games, the D-backs have scored 19 in the last two. Eight of the 10 runs in today's game were scored with two outs.
The only down note in the game came in the bottom of the 6th, when Ginkel took a 98 MPH line drive off his left knee and crumpled to the ground in obvious pain. He was eventually able to get up and leave the field without assistance, but with a very noticeable limp.
Bryce Jarvis got four outs without giving up a run. Brandon Hughes pitched the 8th and 9th, throwing 43 pitches. He couldn't finish it out however, giving up four runs on five hits including a Pete Alonso homer.
That forced Paul Sewald into the game with the score 10-5 to get the final out. The D-backs closer hadn't pitched in a week, but retired J.D. Martinez on a deep fly to center field to end the game.
The D-backs broke a five-game losing streak, and move to 26-32 for the year. The series finale starts Sunday at 10:40 AM. Brandon Pfaadt will try to pitch the D-backs to a split facing Jose Quintana.