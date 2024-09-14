D-backs Come Up Just Short in First Battle Vs Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 2-1 on Friday evening. The offense fell quiet after the first inning in what was a strong pitcher's duel. Both bullpens shined bright and offense was hard to come by.
With the Padres, Braves, and Mets all winning tonight, this was a game that the D-backs had to win in order to maintain their positioning in the NL Wild Card. Unfortunately, they did not so all three teams climb a game closer to the D-backs and the Padres overtook the D-backs for the top Wild Card spot.
Eduardo Rodriguez started the game off excellently despite allowing two to reach in the first inning. He recorded seven strikeouts in the first three innings and executed his pitches masterfully. He located around the zone and kept Brewers hitters guessing.
12 batters in and Rodriguez had punched out seven while allowing no runs and limited hard contact. He recorded 12 whiffs on 40 swings including nine on his four-seam fastball.
However, in the fourth inning, Rodriguez allowed a leadoff single to Gary Sanchez. He managed to get the next two batters out before facing Rhys Hoskins. On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Rodriguez threw a sinker middle-in and Hoskins unleashed a swing on it that deposited the ball 423 feet away for a homer.
That made it 2-1 and gave the Brewers the lead after struggling on offense prior to that all game. Rodriguez struggled again in the 5th inning as he allowed a lead-off single. Then, he had a bunted ball come back to him and misthrew the ball for an error to put two runners on base.
However, a base-running error by Garrett Mitchell with him going too far off the bag allowed the D-backs to snag a cheap out when Milwaukee had two runners on and one out.
Jose Herrera threw a back-pick to Christian Walker at first base who then threw the ball to second base to begin a run-down of the runner on second base who was caught in between second and third base.
This was the second baserunning mistake that the Brewers had as Jackson Chourio was also picked off on a stolen base attempt after Rodriguez threw over to first base.
In total, Rodriguez pitched five innings of two-run ball with five hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. It was a strong bounce-back outing after a rough few starts.
The bullpens of both teams combined for eight shutout innings and showcased elite pitching as they shut down both offenses and kept this game extremely close.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks encountered plenty of offense against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta with six hits and four walks off him in just five innings. However, they managed just one run off of him, coming in the first inning thanks to a Pavin Smith sacrifice fly.
The offense just couldn't come up with a crucial hit off of Peralta as they left seven on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. They had bases loaded with one out in the first inning and scored just one run, highlighting their lack of timely hitting.
The highlights on offense for the D-backs were Geraldo Perdomo and Walker's doubles and the team's overall patient approach that raised the pitch counts for Brewers' pitchers. Six starters had at least one hit on the team tonight.
Walker in particular saw the ball extremely well tonight. He worked three walks with long at-bats each time and doubled down the left field line that shot past the diving third baseman.
The Diamondbacks play the Brewers tomorrow night at 5:10 p.m. at Chase Field in front of what should be a large crowd as the team gives out 20,000 black Serpientes jerseys to fans in attendance. It will be yet another critical game that the D-backs will need to win if they hope to make playoffs.