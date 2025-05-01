D-backs Go for Rare Series Victory at Citi Field vs Mets
The Arizona Diamondbacks evened their series against the New York Mets Wednesday night, taking a squeaker 4-3 with some late inning heroics from Geraldo Perdomo and Ryan Thompson.
They'll go for the series victory on Thursday in a day game in New York. First pitch is 10:10 A.M. MST, 1:10 P.M. EST.
Pitching Matchup
Zac Gallen, RHP, 1-4, 5.57 ERA, 4.41 FIP in 31.1 IP
The Diamondbacks will need Gallen to have one of his better starts in this game if they're to have a chance to win. First and foremost the former Cy Young candidate must find a way to keep New York off the board early in the game.
Gallen has allowed 15 runs in the first two frames of his six outings combined. That works out to an 11.25 ERA in 12 innings.
Among 131 pitchers with at least five starts so far, that is the third worst ERA for innings one and two. On the flipside Gallen has a 2.21 ERA from innings three onward, which ranks 27th best of 131.
Kodai Senga, RHP, 3-1, 1.26 ERA, 2.83 FIP in 28.2 IP
Senga missed all but one game last year, but through five starts this season is already in the Cy Young conversation. Preferring to work every sixth day instead of five may limit his innings, but if he continues to pitch at this level it won't matter.
Senga is not striking out a lot of batters, just 7.9 per nine innings. But he has an extremely low line drive rate of just 11.8% with a ground ball rate of 46.1%. That combination has kept hits off the board and balls in the ballpark, as he's allowed just one home run so far. His forkball is virtually impossible to hit. He has a .086 BA against on the pitch, and in his rookie season that number was .110.
LINEUPS
The Diamondbacks have their standard lineup vs a right-hand pitcher up for this game, with the exception that Gabriel Moreno is getting a day off after a night game. It's notable that Moreno has started 20 of the team's 30 games, a pace for 108. In the previous two seasons, he started 83 and 94 respectively.
Likewise, Luis Torrens is in at catcher for the Mets, giving Francisco Alvarez the day off despite him having played in only five games. Catchers very seldom catch the day game after a night game.
BULLPENS
The only thing for certain in the Diamondbacks bullpen is that Justin Martinez will not be available. Torey Lovullo said that he would likely need an MRI on his ailing right shoulder, and might even go on the injured list. No roster move has been announced as of this writing however.
All but Juan Morillo and Scott McGough among the short relievers worked in Wednesday night's game, so expect those two to get into this game at some point. Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks may need to work two games in a row. Lovullo will likely try to stay away from throwing Kevin Ginkel two days in a row, just having come off the injured list. Ryan Thompson threw 21 pitches in a stressful ninth inning and is likely down for this game as well.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz, and setup men Reed Garrett and Max Kranick all last worked on April 26 and are fully rested. If the Mets are able to grab an early lead against Gallen, this could look like a six inning game.