D-backs Lose Another 1-Run Game as Justin Martinez Blows Late Lead
The Arizona Diamondbacks fought back to take a late lead in the eighth inning Saturday's ball against the St. Louis Cardinals. Torey Lovullo turned a 5-4 lead over to Justin Martinez, who was activated off the injured list Friday. He could not hold it, allowing two runs in the bottom half of the inning, leading to a 6-5 loss.
It was the Diamondbacks fourth straight loss, three of which have come by just one run, the other by just two. They've also lost five of their last seven, and once again a familiar script played out.
Either the offense has struggled to come up with the big hit when they need it most, or the bullpen fails to protect a late lead, squandering earlier good work. In this game it was both. It was particularly troublesome that after waiting so long for Martinez to come off the injured list and help stabilize the bullpen, he did just the opposite.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Star Closer Activated from Injured List
The D-backs have struggled with situational hitting all year, but it's been especially acute lately. Saturday was no exception as they went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. They're just six for their last 36, .167 in those situations over their last five games.
Multiple times they had opportunities to put together rallies against Cardinals starter Mathew Liberatore. Twice they runners on first and second with one out, in the first and third innings, and did not score.
Arizona had runners in scoring position against the Cardinals starter in the fifth and sixth innings too, but could not bring them home. The only run against Liberatore in his seven innings of work was a solo homer by Randal Grichuk in the fifth.
Merrill Kelly matched him through the the first six innings. A bumpy 29 pitch first inning in which he gave up a run was followed by a stretch of 14 consecutive batters retired. A leadoff single in the sixth to break up that run was stranded, and Kelly came back out for the bottom of the seventh.
A single, walk, and double by Jordan Walker, a ball that squirted under a diving Lourdes Gurriel Jr, gave the Cardinals two quick runs and ended Kelly's day. Walker later scored on an RBI groundout that put St. Louis up 4-1.
Kelly pitched well overall, better than his final line of 6 IP, 6 H 4 ER, 1 BB, 6K. He takes a no decision and his ERA rose to 3.52.
The Diamondbacks finally were able to string together some hits in the eighth. Ketel Marte got it started with his second double and after two singles and a sacrifice Josh Naylor hit the second triple of his career, driving in two. He later scored on a bloop double by Grichuk that dropped in between several St. Louis Fielders and the D-backs had a sudden 5-4 lead.
Martinez could not hold it however, issuing a one out walk, a base hit, an RBI ground out, and another RBI base hit by Walker to give St. Louis a 6-5 lead they would not relinquish.
Arizona threatened in the ninth and got two men on against closer Ryan Helsley. but could not push across the tying run to extend the game.
The twin sore spots of a leaky bullpen and poor situational hitting leave the Diamondbacks with an 8-10 record in one run ballgames and a 26-26, .500 record overall.
They'll try to salvage the series finale on Sunday behind Brandon Pfaadt, who will face Sunny Gray. First pitch is at 11:15 a.m. MST, 1:15 p.m. CST