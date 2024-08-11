D-backs Receive Great Injury News on Gallen and Marte Following Big Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks trounced the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night 11-1 in front of 46,183 fans. It was the largest crowd at Chase Field since opening day against the Rockies. Prior to the game the D-backs gave out NL Championship replica rings to the first 30,000 fans.
The contest was close early and came with a couple of injury scares. Top MVP candidate Ketel Marte hit a solo homer in the first inning, his 30th of the year. In the fourth inning, Garrett Stubbs over-slid the bag going into second base on a hustle double, rolling over Marte's left ankle.
The All-Star second baseman was down for some time and limped off the field as he exited the game. He did not require X-rays; the team called it a left ankle contusion.
Speaking after the game, Marte said "I feel better. Thankfully, it came out well. I was a little scared at first." Asked if he thought he could play tomorrow, he said "No, I just need a day." Marte indicated he will be able to play on Monday against Colorado.
Marte did not have any issue with the slide from Stubbs. "No...He's a good kid, he slid head first, he wasn't trying to hurt me."
Zac Gallen, meanwhile, was trying to protect a 2-0 lead in the fifth but walked Kyle Schwarber to start the inning and then gave up a double to Trea Turner. Bryce Harper followed by bouncing one up the box and Gallen spun to try to field the ball but was unable. A run scored on the play as Geraldo Perdomo threw Harper out at first.
Immediately after, Gallen seemed to be grabbing at his lower groin area and had to be removed from the game as he left with a noticeable limp. After the game, he said he just had a cramp in his torso. He swiped from his upper left chest down across towards his right hip as he described the cramp.
Both Gallen and manager Torey Lovullo said that there was minimal concern that Gallen would miss his next start.
Kevin Ginkel slammed the door shut on the Phillies, getting the last two outs of the fifth. Gallen ended up going 4.1 IP, with 5 hits 1 ER, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. He struggled in a 26-pitch first inning, loading the bases with one out. But he got out of it by striking out Brandon Marsh and getting Nick Castellanos to ground out to third.
From there the offense took over. Jake McCarthy hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Phillies starter Aaron Nola, extending the D-backs lead to 4-1.
In the seventh inning, the D-backs exploded for seven runs against reliever Yunior Marte. Josh Bell hit a two-run double, and McCarthy hit another two-run homer. It was his first-ever two-homer game and he now has six home runs on the year. Corbin Carroll also had an opposite-field three-run homer, his 10th of the year, to close out the scoring for Arizona.
"It's fun when they go over the fence", McCarthy said. "I don't do that often, so today was a cool day." The second homer was on a hanging slider that McCarthy hit 420 feet for a no-doubter. It was the second-longest homer of his career, the longest being 451 feet at Coors Field back in 2022
"That one in the box I knew so I was a little slow around the bases. (Spoken with an embarrassed laugh)."
Despite hitting his third homer in three games, McCarthy would not entertain any talk of a power surge. "I'm not really going up there trying to hit homers, I'm just trying to swing at the right pitches and put a good swing on them. I'd like to keep doing this, but it's not like there's this major change that's causing this"
Towards the end of his interview, Eugenio Suarez snuck up beside him and called him "Mr 18." McCarthy explained that is because he now has 18 career homers. When Suarez hit his 250th homer earlier in the year, McCarthy had taken to calling him "Mr. 250".
The Diamondbacks are now 65-53 and hold the second wild card. Their lead over the Braves, who hold the third spot after play today, is 3.0 games. The Padres won their seventh straight and remain in the first Wild Card position, a game ahead of Arizona
The D-backs will go for the series victory on Sunday. Torey Lovullo confirmed what was widely known, Merrill Kelly will be activated to start on Sunday. He'll be opposed by left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.
Scott McGough, who worked a scoreless 8th and 9th inning, was optioned back to Triple-A Reno after the game.